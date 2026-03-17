Texas Tech Baseball’s Winning Streak Snapped in High-Scoring Loss to Kansas

The Texas Tech Red Raiders entered Sunday afternoon with a head of steam. And the chance to complete a perfect weekend sweep against a Big 12 rival. However, the game of baseball rarely adheres to a script. In a blustery series finale at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park, Texas Tech saw its three-game winning streak come to a crashing halt in an 18-7 setback to the Kansas Jayhawks.

Texas Tech Baseball’s Winning Streak Halted Despite Strong Homestand

The game, which ended in eight innings due to the run rule, was a stark contrast to the dominant performances fans have seen from the Red Raiders lately. Despite the lopsided final score, there is a silver lining for the Lubbock faithful.

FINAL (8):



KU: 18

Tech: 7



We'll return to action on Tuesday night at DBU. — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) March 15, 2026

Texas Tech still won the series 2-1 and concluded a massive 15-game homestand with a highly impressive 12-3 record. While Sunday was a day to forget, the larger context shows a team that remains one of the most formidable forces in the conference.

Texas Tech, now 13-6 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 play, was limited to just six hits on the afternoon. To put that in perspective, this was the team's lowest offensive output since they managed only five hits against No. 7 Arkansas back in mid-February.

The game initially followed a familiar script. Freshman Jackson Burns took the mound and delivered a perfect 1-2-3 first inning, setting an encouraging tone. The offense quickly backed him up, manufacturing a 2-0 lead without relying on power. The first run came courtesy of a throwing error by Kansas catcher Augusto Mungarrieta. The second followed on a wind-aided popup to left field that the defense misplayed into a fielder’s choice.

But the momentum shifted quickly in the second inning. Kansas chipped away with an RBI groundout before unleashing back-to-back home runs from Josh Dykhoff and Dariel Osoria. In a flash, the 2-0 lead disappeared, replaced by a 3-2 deficit. It marked the beginning of a massive day for Osoria, who would go on to dominate the game.

Texas Tech tried to respond as the innings progressed. In the third, Connor Shouse ignited a rally with a leadoff double and eventually scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 3-3. The back-and-forth battle continued as Kansas regained control behind a two-run homer from Osoria and an RBI double from Dylan Schlotterback.

The Red Raiders were not done yet. Robin Villeneuve delivered a huge moment, launching a two-run home run that brought Texas Tech within one at 6-5.

Late Collapse Overshadows Mid-Game Fight

That momentum proved short-lived. With two outs in the fifth inning, Osoria struck again, blasting his third home run of the game to extend Kansas’ lead to 8-5. It was a defining moment that halted Texas Tech’s push and shifted control firmly back to the visitors.

Still, the Red Raiders showed fight one last time in the bottom of the fifth. Doubles from Shouse and freshman Linkin Garcia trimmed the deficit to 8-6, offering a final glimpse of hope. The Jayhawks broke the game open with a relentless scoring surge, plating three runs in the sixth inning, two more in the seventh, and five in the eighth. The barrage triggered the run rule and ended the contest early with an 18-7 final score.

Amid the high-scoring chaos, several individual performances stood out. Logan Hughes saw his impressive 18-game on-base streak to open the season come to an end, finishing 0-for-4 in a rare off day. Connor Shouse emerged as one of the few bright spots, delivering key extra-base hits that kept Texas Tech within reach during the middle innings. Robin Villeneuve’s two-run homer provided one of the biggest moments of the game for the home crowd.

On the opposing side, Dariel Osoria delivered a performance to remember. His three home runs accounted for a major portion of Kansas’ offensive explosion and ultimately proved to be the difference-maker.

Despite the loss, the bigger picture remains encouraging for Texas Tech. Winning the series was the primary objective, and the Red Raiders accomplished that by taking two of three games. Finishing a 15-game homestand with a 12-3 record further reinforces the team’s consistency and strength over an extended stretch.

The Red Raiders now shift their focus to the road. Texas Tech will open a four-game trip with a matchup against the Dallas Baptist Patriots. First pitch is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Dallas.

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