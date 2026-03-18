The high-octane momentum of the Texas Tech Red Raiders was met with a jarring reality check Tuesday night at Horner Ballpark. In a contest that began as a showcase of Lubbock power, the Red Raiders watched two significant leads. At first, the fans saw 6-0 and then 7-2, but it evaporated in a chaotic 16-10 loss to Dallas Baptist.

Texas Tech Baseball Squanders Early Lead in Loss to DBU

The defeat is particularly stinging, as it snaps a four-game winning streak for Tech in the overall series and marks their first loss to the Patriots since 2018. For a team that has lived by the run rule lately, this was a rare moment. That's where the chaos of the comeback worked against them, turning a night of total control into a defensive struggle that slipped away in the mid-innings.

FINAL:



Tech: 10

DBU: 16 — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) March 18, 2026

The game opened with what appeared to be another dominant chapter for the Tech offense. The Red Raiders wasted no time, staking themselves to a 3-0 lead in the first inning courtesy of a bases-clearing single from Caden Ferraro. On the mound, freshman Adam Hayes provided an early steady start, tossing a scoreless first frame, the only zero a Tech pitcher would put on the scoreboard all night.

The power surge reached a fever pitch in the second inning. Robin Villeneuve crushed a staggering 454-foot, two-run home run that left the bat at 114 MPH, effectively chasing the DBU starter from the mound.

Moments later, Georgia Tech transfer Connor Shouse delivered the longest blast of the season for the Red Raiders. It was a 480-foot solo shot that extended the lead to 6-0. At that point, Texas Tech looked untouchable.

Even after DBU began to chip away at the lead, Tech seemed to have an answer. Three straight two-out singles from Kyeler Thompson, Tracer Lopez, and Shouse helped the Red Raiders reclaim a comfortable 7-2 advantage by the fourth inning.

The energetic display of Red Raider power was undeniable. Between Villeneuve’s exit velocity and Shouse’s jaw-dropping distance, the middle of the order proved once again that it can produce in any ballpark. But as the game shifted into the bottom half of the fourth inning, the tone changed dramatically, and not in Texas Tech’s favor.

Seven-Run Inning Flips Momentum as Pitching Struggles Surface

The fourth inning will likely be remembered as the turning point of the young season. What started with a single out quickly spiraled into a nightmare fueled by walks and hit batters. Ten of the eleven DBU hitters reached base in a devastating seven-run frame that completely altered the game’s trajectory.

The Red Raiders cycled through multiple pitchers, but the loss of strike zone command proved costly. During that stretch, seven consecutive DBU batters reached base, putting relentless pressure on a pitching staff that could not reset. Reliever Heeryun Han struggled to find consistency, issuing back-to-back walks with the bases loaded that allowed the Patriots to claw back into the game.

By the time the inning ended, DBU had surged ahead 9-7, completing a stunning comeback and leaving Texas Tech searching for answers. All seven Texas Tech pitchers who appeared allowed at least one run. The staff combined for eight walks and five hit batters, handing free opportunities to a DBU lineup that took full advantage.

While Tech struggled to regain composure, DBU found stability out of the bullpen. Reliever Avery Duncan closed the door with authority, limiting scoring chances and shutting down late-game rallies. Matt Quintanar drove in an RBI to score Linkin Garcia, and Logan Hughes added a solo home run in the sixth to bring the score to 10-9.

But the comeback attempt fell short in the ninth. With two runners on and no outs, the Red Raiders had a chance to flip the script once more. Instead, Duncan struck out the side, ending the game with a full-count strikeout of Shouse with the bases loaded.

Despite the loss, a few individual performances stood out. Linkin Garcia saw his team-best 17-game hitting streak come to an end, but his two walks extended his on-base streak to 18 games, tying for the longest on the team this season. Jesse Rusinek showcased elite discipline at the plate, reaching base four times through three walks and a hit-by-pitch. Shouse’s two-homer performance further cemented his role as a premier power threat.

Texas Tech now turns its attention to regrouping. The road trip continues with a high-stakes series against Arizona in Tucson beginning Friday.

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