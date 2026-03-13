Texas Tech Outfielder Wins Big 12 Newcomer of the Week with 7-for-9 Performance

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are heating up at the plate, and outfielder Caden Ferraro is right at the center of the offensive explosion. After a massive weekend performance, Ferraro was officially named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday. That's surely a recognition highlighting his immediate impact in Lubbock.

Caden Ferraro Powers Texas Tech Sweep with 7-for-9 Weekend

Ferraro played a major role in Texas Tech’s dominant sweep of Penn State during a three-game series at home. The Red Raiders overwhelmed the Nittany Lions offensively, outscoring them by a staggering 50–17 margin across the weekend. While the entire lineup contributed to the offensive fireworks, Ferraro’s bat stood out as one of the biggest difference-makers.

Ferraro delivered one of the most efficient hitting weekends in recent memory, finishing the series with a stunning 7-for-9 performance at the plate. Over the three games, he recorded three doubles, a home run, and five RBIs.

The weekend began Friday with Texas Tech rolling to a 15–7 victory. Ferraro helped spark the offense by going 2-for-4, launching a home run and scoring two runs as the Red Raiders quickly took control of the game.

On Saturday, Texas Tech cruised to a 21–6 run-rule win, and Ferraro remained perfect at the plate. He went 2-for-2 and reached base in all four of his plate appearances.

By Sunday, Ferraro saved his most efficient outing for last. He went 3-for-3 while drawing two walks, turning in a flawless day at the plate to close out the sweep. By the end of the series, Ferraro had reached base in 11 consecutive plate appearances. The remarkable streak is the longest in Big 12 play since Ivan Melendez reached base in 13 straight trips to the plate.

The Pearland, Texas, native has been producing all season long and has quickly become one of the most dangerous hitters in the Big 12. Through the early portion of the season, Ferraro leads the conference in both batting average and on-base percentage. He is hitting an eye-popping .471 while posting an elite .608 on-base percentage.

Ferraro is also the second Texas Tech player to win the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award this season. Shortstop Linkin Garcia previously received the honor on Feb. 23, giving the Red Raiders multiple standout newcomers in the lineup.

From JUCO Champion to Texas Tech Standout

Before transferring to Texas Tech, Ferraro built an impressive resume at Blinn College. During his time with the Buccaneers, he helped lead the program to a combined 95–32 record while reaching the NJCAA College World Series in back-to-back seasons.

His time at Blinn included winning the 2024 JUCO National Championship and earning a spot on the NJCAA Division I JUCO World Series All-Tournament Team. Ferraro also earned Region XIV South Zone First Team All-Conference honors in both 2024 and 2025.

That season included several standout performances, including a career-best six-RBI game in which he homered twice. Ferraro hit .369 with 18 home runs, 74 RBIs, and 76 runs scored while leading the Buccaneers in both homers and runs scored. He also delivered a grand slam in the JUCO Super Regionals against San Jacinto College.

Ferraro continued to shine in the postseason, delivering a 3-for-6 performance with five RBIs that helped send Blinn to its third consecutive NJCAA World Series appearance.

His impact at Blinn began even earlier during his redshirt freshman season in 2024. Ferraro appeared in 60 games and made 55 starts while helping the Buccaneers capture the NJCAA Division I JUCO World Series championship.

During that season, he hit .384 with 18 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 19 doubles, posting a 1.259 OPS and a .496 on-base percentage. His JUCO World Series performance became one of the highlights of his career. Across six games, Ferraro blasted five home runs and drove in 11 runs, earning All-Tournament Team honors.

At Pearland High School, he helped lead the Oilers to the Class 6A state title game while building a reputation as one of the area’s top hitters. He was named a 2023 TSWA/Blue Bell Class 6A First Team All-State selection and earned Houston Chronicle All-Greater Houston First Team honors. Ferraro was also a three-time First Team All-6A Region selection from 2021 through 2023.

Texas Tech now enters the week with strong momentum, having won 10 of its last 11 games. The Red Raiders will finish their 15-game homestand with several key matchups ahead.

Next up is a two-game midweek series against No. 24 UTSA on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a weekend series against Kansas.

