Texas Tech Red Raiders Baseball Dominates Penn State to Secure Weekend Sweep

The sheer offensive power of the Texas Tech Red Raiders baseball team reached a fever pitch this past weekend at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. While any series win is worth celebrating, the Red Raiders did far more than simply beat the Penn State Nittany Lions baseball team. They completely overwhelmed them.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Baseball Offense Continues Historic Start

Texas Tech outscored Penn State 50–17 over the three-game series. The finale provided the loudest punctuation mark of all as the Red Raiders secured a 14–4 run-rule victory.

Texas Tech has now scored at least eight runs in 11 consecutive games. It was a stretch in which the Red Raiders have posted a remarkable 10–1 record. Through the first 14 games of the 2026 season, the Red Raiders have crossed home plate 170 times. That averages out to an eye-popping 12.1 runs per game.

Texas Tech hitters are collectively swinging at a blistering .382 clip, making the lineup one of the most dangerous in the country. Every hitter in the lineup can cause problems, and the statistics back that up. All 10 Texas Tech players with at least 25 at-bats this season are hitting above .340.

Leading the offensive charge is Caden Ferraro, whose incredible .471 batting average has turned him into a nightmare matchup for opposing pitching staffs. Playing at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park, Texas Tech delivered another explosive performance. They cruised to a 14–4 victory that ended the game early under the run rule.

The win pushed Texas Tech’s home record to 9–1 and improved the Red Raiders’ overall mark to 10–4 on the season. Meanwhile, Penn State left Lubbock searching for answers after falling to 4–8. The pressure intensified in the second inning when Texas Tech added three more runs to build a commanding 5–0 lead.

Despite the rough start, Penn State briefly fought back in the middle innings. The rally began in the third when Michael Anderson delivered a two-run RBI single that helped cut into the lead. The Nittany Lions added single runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, gradually tightening the score. For a moment, the momentum appeared to shift as Penn State trimmed the deficit to just 5–4.

Entering the bottom of the sixth inning with only a one-run lead, Texas Tech exploded once again. Freshman Linkin Garcia stepped up in a big moment. And delivered a clutch two-RBI single that restored breathing room for the Red Raiders.

Moments later, Caden Ferraro added to the surge with a ringing RBI double that smashed off the right-field wall. Matt Quintanar followed with an RBI groundout, pushing the lead to 9–4 and firmly re-establishing Texas Tech’s control of the game. Logan Bevis produced a critical 4-6-3 double play that erased a dangerous Penn State opportunity with runners on first and second and no outs.

Ferraro Headlines Massive Weekend at the Plate

The seventh inning provided the finishing touch. Texas Tech erupted for five runs while recording just one out, triggering the run-rule victory. Connor Shouse electrified the crowd with a two-run triple that stretched the lead even further. Ferraro continued his outstanding afternoon by adding another RBI hit to his growing stat line.

The game officially ended when Davis Rivers lined a walk-off two-run single. He sealed the 14–4 victory and completed Texas Tech’s sixth run-rule win of the season.

On the mound, Jonny Lowe made his first start of the year and gave the Red Raiders a strong foundation. Lowe threw two scoreless innings and recorded three strikeouts before Penn State managed to get on the board.

Heeryun Han delivered two important outs for the second straight day, while Will Jordan earned the victory. Jordan has been one of the team’s most reliable arms this season, allowing just one run over six total innings.

Offensively, several players delivered standout performances. Connor Shouse went 4-for-5 at the plate. Meanwhile, Ferraro turned in a perfect 3-for-3 performance with two RBIs and two walks. He reached base in all five of his plate appearances.

Ferraro’s weekend numbers were nothing short of remarkable. The Blinn College transfer finished the Penn State series 7-for-9 with a home run, five RBIs, and six runs scored. Over his last 18 at-bats, Ferraro is hitting 13-for-18 and has drawn nine walks in his last seven games, showing both power and discipline at the plate.

Ferraro was one of six Red Raiders to hit above .425 during the Penn State series. Shouse finished the weekend 7-for-12 with seven RBIs, while Logan Hughes went 4-for-9 with six walks and six RBIs.

The Red Raiders will host the UTSA Roadrunners baseball team in a two-game midweek series beginning Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. both nights.

