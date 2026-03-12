MLB Stress Index Tiers: Which Teams Are Under the Most Pressure?

Expectations are different for all 30 MLB teams heading into the 2026 season.

For some organizations, they’re right in the midst of their championship window, which ups the ante on the ‘26 campaign. Those teams are in the mindset of “World Series or bust,” and anything short of a title would be considered a disappointment. For others that are still not quite on the caliber of some World Series contenders, just making the postseason is a more realistic goal.

Then, of course, there are the teams that don’t have very lofty aspirations this season. Many teams are stockpiling young talent in hopes of competing in the future, while others are wrapping up a rebuild and aiming to show signs of improvement as their core continues to develop.

As the 2026 season approaches, let’s take a look at the pressure index for every MLB team, highlighting what their realistic aspirations are and how much pressure the franchise is under to achieve them.

World Series or Bust

New York Yankees

It’s now been 16 years since the Yankees won the World Series. If this current ensemble fails to win a championship in 2026, they’ll officially be tied for the franchise’s longest-ever World Series drought. Fans in New York are frustrated, and after a rather pedestrian offseason the pressure will be on for the team to get the job done.

New York Mets

The Mets have been big spenders since Steve Cohen assumed ownership of the franchise, but he’s not yet reaped the rewards of his expenditures. After the Mets missed out on the playoffs in the same season they signed Juan Soto to his monster contract, the pressure is as high as its ever been. The team made a number of flashy acquisitions this offseason, and they’ll be aiming to dethrone the Dodgers as champions of the National League.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies haven’t returned to the World Series since 2022, despite winning more games in each successive season following their defeat to the Astros. The talent is there, but Philadelphia hasn’t been able to overcome some of their other formidable foes in the postseason. As this core of stars continues to age, the window for the Phillies could soon be closing, and the pressure will be on for the team to win its first championship since 2008.

Toronto Blue Jays

After coming so close to a World Series title in 2025, the Blue Jays will be aiming to return to the Fall Classic this season. The team showed last year that it has the means of taking down the Dodgers, and they shored up the starting rotation with a big free agency splash in Dylan Cease. The window is open for Toronto’s first title since 1993, and fans are hungry for it after falling narrowly short last season.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are a team built to contend for World Series titles for years to come. The team will look to become the first team to win three consecutive World Series since the Yankees did from 1998 to 2000. Having added even more talent to their already exhaustive arsenal, the team will be expected to live up to the expectations of being MLB’s new Evil Empire and match that historic feat.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle had its longest stay in the postseason in franchise history last year, and now the team will be looking to go even further and reach the World Series for the first time. The Mariners have one of the best and deepest starting rotations in MLB, and the lineup is littered with talent. They have the means of winning the World Series, and the organization will certainly be expecting to compete for a title this season.

Postseason Run Required

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers have won three straight division titles but have just one postseason series win to show for it after they were swept by the Dodgers in last year’s NLCS. They may take a step back in 2026 after trading Freddy Peralta to the Mets, but they should still be on course to make the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years. Reaching the postseason is a must for Milwaukee after it won 92-plus games in each of the last three years, and frankly, another one-and-done playoff appearance would further the angst in the fan base.

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers have been on the wrong side of five-game ALDS defeats in consecutive years and will be expected to progress further in the bracket after adding former World Series champion Framber Valdez to the rotation. Detroit is at least in better position to claim the division crown after choking it away down the stretch last season—anything less would be a major failure on the part of the organization.

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs are in a good spot as they look to win the NL Central for the first time since 2020. Chicago acquired Alex Bregman in the offseason and should be favorites to win the division, especially after the Brewers parted ways with Freddy Peralta. The Cubs made it back to the postseason last year, snapping a four-year drought, and fans will be expecting the team to be playing into October again this season.

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox will be looking to make the postseason again in 2026 after losing in the wild-card round last year. The team hasn’t had better than a third-place finish in the crowded AL East in any of the last four seasons. Despite losing Alex Bregman in free agency, they made significant additions this offseason in the form of Sonny Gray, Johan Oviedo and Willson Contreras. The franchise has gone four years without a postseason series win, a streak they’ll be determined to end in 2026.

Aiming for October

Atlanta Braves

2025 was a season to forget for the Braves. Injuries plagued the roster throughout the year, with key players missing extended time, including star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and virtually the entire pitching staff. Atlanta made seven straight postseason appearances from 2018 to ’24, and there’s simply too much talent on the roster for the team to miss the playoffs in consecutive years.

Baltimore Orioles

Once viewed as a future dynasty, the Orioles haven’t lived up to the lofty expectations of their recent rebuild. Baltimore hasn’t won a single postseason game since 2014, having been swept in each of their three postseason appearances since then. After striking big in the offseason by signing Pete Alonso and trading for Taylor Ward and Shane Baz, among others, the pressure will be on for the Orioles to get back into the postseason in 2026.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers haven’t finished above .500 since winning the World Series in 2023. After back-to-back disappointing seasons, Texas made some big changes during the offseason, offloading Marcus Semien to the Mets in exchange for Brandon Nimmo and landing standout starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore from the Nationals. Those moves could vault Texas back into postseason contention, and it’ll be disappointing if miss out for a third straight year.

San Diego Padres

The Padres may have missed their World Series window, and in a crowded NL West, they’ll have to play some of their best baseball to make the postseason. For a team that showed so much promise since the start of 2020, San Diego simply hasn’t been able to take that next step to compete for a World Series, despite spending plenty of money to do so. The Padres have the sixth-most expensive roster heading into the 2026 campaign, and failing to make the playoffs would be catastrophic.

Arizona Diamondbacks

As the Padres shy further away from World Series contention, some of their rivals inch closer to it. This offseason, the Diamondbacks made a big splash by trading for Nolan Arenado, and were also able to keep Zac Gallen in the rotation. Like the Rangers, Arizona missed out on the playoffs in each of the last two years since reaching the World Series in 2023, but they’ll be back in the hunt for a postseason berth in 2026.

Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians enjoyed a miraculous second half to steal their second consecutive AL Central title last season, and their third in four years. The Guardians have been to the postseason in seven of the last 10 seasons, even reaching the World Series in 2016, but otherwise have little to show for it. They’ll be expecting to compete for another division title, and will be hoping to win a playoff series, too.

Houston Astros

The Astros snapped a streak of eight consecutive playoff berths in 2025 despite winning 87 games, and they’re anything but a lock to make it back to the playoffs in ‘26. Houston had a somewhat quiet offseason, though they did land starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai out of Japan as a means of replacing Framber Valdez, who left in free agency. The team will expect to be at the forefront of the playoff race again, for what would be their ninth postseason appearance in 10 years.

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds haven’t won a postseason series since 1995. Cincinnati has made the playoffs in just five seasons since then, but has been swept in four of those five series. They were swept out of the wild-card round last season. The Reds are still a ways off from World Series contention, but this team is ready to compete in October.

San Francisco Giants

In a crowded NL West, the Giants have not had a finish above third place since 2021. They’ve not won more than 81 games in any of the last four seasons, but showed they’re serious about competing when they traded for Rafael Devers last season. They further improved this offseason by signing Luis Arraez and Harrison Bader, and they’ll be hoping to contend for the postseason this year under new manager Tony Vitello.

Kansas City Royals

2024 was the Royals’ best season since the team won the World Series in 2015. They took a step back in ’25, winning 82 games but still missing the playoffs. Now, they’ll be determined to compete in a very winnable AL Central division race and get back into the postseason. With Bobby Witt Jr. playing MVP-caliber baseball, the Royals shouldn’t be settling for anything less than a postseason berth.

Let’s See Some Progress

Miami Marlins

The Marlins made some big strides in 2025, surprising many by winning 79 games (17 more games than they won in ‘24) and finishing third in the NL East. The rebuild continues in Miami, and they’ll be hoping to see some development from some of their young players like Jakob Marsee and Owen Caissie. The playoffs are a long shot for the Marlins, but they showed last year they’re not far off from competing.

Tampa Bay Rays

In a competitive AL East, the Rays are the clear underdogs heading into 2026 despite boasting WBC breakout star Junior Caminero. The team offloaded some veterans such as Shane Baz and Brandon Lowe in order to further bolster their already deep farm system. A playoff berth feels out of reach for Tampa Bay this season, but we’ve seen the Rays do more with less.

Pittsburgh Pirates

If the Pirates don’t meaningfully improve on last year's 71-win campaign, the whispers about whether the organization should trade Paul Skenes after his third season will grow louder. MLB’s No. 1 prospect Konnor Griffin should make his debut this year to help an offense that also gained some outside reinforcements during the offseason. The team is taking shape, and 2026 will be a pivotal year for Pittsburgh’s core to provide some hope for a long-suffering fan base.

Los Angeles Angels

The direction of the Angels remains perplexing, as the team isn’t fully rebuilding, nor is it good enough to make the playoffs. Mike Trout will be back for a 16th season with the organization, but it’d be a massive shock if the Halos snapped their ongoing 11-year postseason drought. Los Angeles isn’t exactly under pressure to compete, but with its GM and manager both on one-year contracts, they will be under pressure to show they’ve got the team heading in the right direction, finally.

Athletics

The Athletics made some surprisingly big improvements last year, and could soon be knocking on the door of a postseason berth, which would be their first since 2020. Young standouts such as Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson and Tyler Soderstrom have the fan base feeling optimistic, and if the team can continue to improve throughout this season, they will be ready to compete in ’27.

No Need to Rush

Minnesota Twins

The Twins executed a fire sale of epic proportions at last year’s trade deadline and has finished in fourth place in the AL Central in consecutive years. Minnesota was more active in free agency than your average fourth-place squad, and new manager Derek Shelton, formerly of the Pirates, likely didn’t join this franchise with the hopes of overseeing another long rebuild. But this current roster doesn’t seem equipped to compete for a playoff berth just yet, especially with Pablo López due to miss the season with an elbow injury.

Washington Nationals

The Nationals will continue their rebuild and have identified a face of the franchise in James Wood, who broke out in a big way last year. The team traded MacKenzie Gore in the offseason, parting ways with its best pitcher in order to further fortify its pipeline of young talent. It’ll be an important year for the Nationals’ rebuild, as some of the other young hitters acquired over the last few years should begin to bear fruit, but the playoffs remain very much a longshot.

Colorado Rockies

It’s been a long time since the Rockies were competitive. The team won just 43 games last season and hasn’t made the postseason since 2018. Despite that, Colorado has one of MLB’s worst farm systems. The Rockies are attempting to rebuild, albeit unsuccessfully, and at this stage they’ll just be hoping not to endure back-to-back seasons with less than 45 wins.

St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals dove headfirst into a rebuild last year, trading away many of their veteran players at the trade deadline, and continuing to do so this offseason by moving on from Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Brendan Donovan. It’s a rebuild year in St. Louis, and it could be a while until the team is ready to compete again.

Chicago White Sox

The rebuild rages on in Chicago, and the organization will select first in the 2026 draft. As far as the on-field product goes, however, the White Sox once again figure to be at the bottom of the AL Central standings. The only pressure surrounding the Sox is the expectation that they’ll be able to improve their farm system to advance the rebuild.

