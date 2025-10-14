4-Star Guard DaKari Spear Commits to Texas Tech

NEWS: 4⭐️ Dakari Spear has committed to Texas Tech, he tells @Rivals.



The 6-4 shooting guard out of Dallas is a top-75 recruit in the 2026 class.



“Time to bring that energy to Lubbock and make some history. Let’s get it! 🔴⚫️”https://t.co/stuRL9aFYV pic.twitter.com/98bGhm9CHG