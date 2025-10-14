4-Star Guard DaKari Spear Commits to Texas Tech
Texas Tech men's basketball is getting its 2026 recruiting class started with a commitment from a four-star combo guard from Dallas: DaKari Spear. He announced his commitment to the Red Raiders on Monday, Oct. 13, saying, "Time to bring that energy to Lubbock and make some history."
Spear is ranked as a top-100 recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports — he's the 69th ranked recruit in his class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and is listed as eighth-best shooting guard and sixth-best player in Texas.
A taller guard at 6'5" and 190 pounds, Spear has an impressive 6'10" wingspan. He attends Dynamic Prep in Dallas and has competed in EYBL action.
According to Adam Finkelstein, the director of scouting at 247Sports, Spear has the frame to grow into in college. He has the chops to be a shot-creator with a 3-point shot, and "he’s a confident shooter who looks like a projectable floor-spacer at times."
Finkelstein said Spear is a capable ball-handler with an inconsistent motor, but he is an "intriguing long-term prospect because of his combination of physical tools and scoring versatility."
Spear said he committed to Texas Tech, according to 247Sports, because of "[head coach Grant] McCasland's ability to develop his players and bring the best out of them on the biggest stage. His proven success over the years as a coach as well."
McCasland and the Red Raiders did not yet have a commitment in the Class of 2026 after having a thin class in 2025 as well. They brought in three players as recruits: four-star guard Jaylen Petty from Washington, three-star guard Nolan Groves from Minnesota, and late enrollee LaTrell Hoover, a big man from San Antonio who joined the team in September. The majority of their additions came via the transfer portal.
Texas Tech was Spear's team of choice after receiving offers from programs like Tennessee, Miami, and Texas. His final five teams were Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Texas Tech.
McCasland and Texas Tech have done well with players of Spear's archetype, bringing excitement for his fit in Lubbock. He is the highest-ranked recruit in the McCasland era and the highest-ranked recruit for Tech since Elijah Fisher in 2022, according to 247Sports.
The Red Raiders were ranked No. 10 in the preseason AP Poll, a sign of the optimism for Texas Tech heading into the 2025 basketball season. After making a run to the Elite Eight in March, optimism is high for Tech's present and future.