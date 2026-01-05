Texas Tech Makes Splash Move, Adding Top Transfer Quarterback Brendan Sorsby

The last 48 hours have been a whirlwind for both Texas Tech and former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby. Ultimately, both sides have come together, with Sorsby announcing his commitment to the Red Raiders for the 2026 season.

Sorsby met with Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 3, before he took a visit with the LSU Tigers on Sunday, Jan. 4. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders were expected to meet with former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt on the same day.

However, rumors surfaced that Leavitt remained in Lexington, Ky., where he had taken a visit with the Kentucky Wildcats and did not make the weekend trip to Lubbock, Texas. Later, Leavitt scheduled his own visit with LSU, which was viewed as a potential sign that Sorsby and the Tigers' meeting did not result in a union.

Ultimately, these rumors were confirmed, as Leavitt's absence in West Texas on Sunday was confirmed by ESPN's Pete Thamel following Sorsby's commitment. As well, multiple sources reported Sorsby's official commitment to Texas Tech, giving the Red Raiders their crown jewel of the portal cycle.

Ultimately, these rumors were confirmed, as Leavitt's absence in West Texas on Sunday was confirmed by ESPN's Pete Thamel following Sorsby's commitment. As well, multiple sources reported Sorsby's official commitment to Texas Tech, giving the Red Raiders their crown jewel of the portal cycle.

Sorsby had a career year in 2025 — he recorded 27 passing touchdowns with just five interceptions in 12 games and won a career-high seven games. He passed for 2,800 yards and completed 61.6% of his attempts while adding a career-best 580 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Athletically, Sorsby is a fit for the offense that the Red Raiders demonstrated with Will Hammond under center amid Behren Morton's midseason injury. The former Indiana and Cincinnati quarterback is a multi-faceted threat, displaying arm talent as a thrower and the speed and tackle-breaking ability of a runner.

Sorsby finished the year with a 76.7 PFF rushing grade. Of his 580 rushing yards, 300 yards came after contact, with 22 missed tackles forced. He also scrambled 34 times, second in the conference, gaining 283 yards.

With Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams in the backfield, the Red Raiders should have a dynamic running game. They averaged 5.4 and 5.6 yards per carry, respectively, and Hammond averaged 7.0 with five rushing scores. This is a facet of offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich's system that could be expanded and capitalized upon with Sorsby under center.

Alongside Sorsby, the Red Raiders added a pair of wide receivers in the transfer portal: Jalen Jones and Donte Lee Jr. The duo will team up with wide receiver Coy Eakin and tight end Terrance Carter Jr. to help replicate the top-five offense Texas Tech had in 2025, in terms of both yardage and scoring.

One area where Texas Tech could improve is against pressure. Including the postseason, Morton recorded a passing grade of 42.7 when under pressure in 2025 — a massive dropoff from his 81.8 grade when kept clean. This was matched by his 24.1% pressure-to-sack rate, converting nearly one in every four pressures into a sack.

As for Sorsby, he displayed a better ability to handle pressure in 2025; the Cincinnati quarterback recorded a 70.5 passing grade under pressure compared to 88.3 when kept clean, and his overall pressure-to-sack rate was just 6.1%.

Brendan Sorsby called Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and top booster Cody Campbell to deliver the news.



Campbell: "He just called me and Patrick Mahomes to tell us he’s coming to win a natty!"https://t.co/ntU6j4jgCk https://t.co/rH4P4d5yWP pic.twitter.com/sutkkhbaFt — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 5, 2026

Sorsby is ranked as the No. 1 player on ESPN's transfer portal rankings. He was ranked No. 2 by 247Sports and No. 7 by On3. This all-in move shows that the Red Raiders are serious about contending in 2026, rather than opting for a more developmental quarterback like DJ Lagway.

Hammond should serve as the QB2 behind Sorsby, with Morton graduating. Mitch Griffis announced he would enter the transfer portal, elevating Lloyd Jones into the expected QB3 spot.

The Red Raiders had arguably the best season in program history, advancing to the College Football Playoff with a 12-1 record and the Big 12 title in hand. While the Orange Bowl loss to Oregon left a sour taste in fans' mouths, it showed where Tech needed to improve to return going forward.

With the coordinators in place and a head coach who has proven he can win at multiple levels, the time is now in Lubbock.

