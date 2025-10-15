Big 12 Fines Kansas, Texas Tech Fined Over Tortilla Fracas, Comments
On Saturday, No. 9 Texas Tech continued its roll through the Big 12, dispatching Kansas 42–17 before a prime-time crowd in Lubbock, Texas.
However, the Red Raiders ran into controversy during the game. Officials fined Texas Tech fans for throwing tortillas onto the field in observance of a longstanding tradition, and the fans' actions rankled Kansas coach Lance Leipold.
“A pocket knife was thrown and hit one of our staff members,” Leipold said. “It’s ridiculous. It’s supposed to be for safety and things like that, and it’s a culture that’s been accepted to a point, and it hasn’t changed. Eventually, somebody’s going to be seriously hurt, unfortunately.”
On Wednesday, the Big 12 issued a pair of fines—both to the Red Raiders for their tortilla throwing, and to the Jayhawks for Leipold making an unsubstantiated claim. Both schools will cough up $25,000.
"Both actions warranted a financial penalty," Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. "The... conference prioritizes integrity and will have no further comment on the matter."