Texas Tech Lady Raiders Climb to No. 18 in AP Poll After Historic 21st Win

The national spotlight continues to grow brighter on the South Plains, and Texas Tech women’s basketball is embracing the moment. Following a weekend defined by a statement victory, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders climbed three spots to No. 18 in the latest Women’s College Basketball AP Poll. The rise marks the sixth consecutive week the Scarlet and Black have appeared in the national rankings.

A Statement Weekend Fuels the Rise For the Texas Tech Lady Raiders

The jump in the poll comes as Texas Tech improved to 21–3 overall and 8–3 in Big 12 play. They officially reached their highest win total since the 2012–13 season. It's when the Lady Raiders finished 21–11.

Texas Tech’s climb to No. 18 was powered by a defining weekend that showcased the team’s mental toughness. After suffering a midweek loss to Iowa State, the Lady Raiders faced immediate pressure to respond. That response came Sunday afternoon against then-No. 12 TCU, one of the top teams in the conference and the nation.

In front of a charged crowd at United Supermarkets Arena, Texas Tech delivered a thrilling 62–60 victory that resonated well beyond the final buzzer. The win marked the Lady Raiders’ third victory over an AP Top 25 opponent this season.

Beyond the national implications, the win carried major weight in the Big 12 standings. Texas Tech currently sits in third place at 8–3, just a half-game behind Baylor and TCU, who are tied atop the league at 8–2.

At the core of Texas Tech’s success is a defense that has become one of the most reliable units in the country. The Lady Raiders rank 18th nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 56.2 points per game. Within the Big 12, they trail only TCU in that category.

Night after night, Texas Tech forces opponents into difficult shots, contested possessions, and uncomfortable offensive rhythms. That defensive edge has allowed the Lady Raiders to grind out wins even when scoring comes at a premium.

Defence Sets the Bench Production

While defense anchors the team, Texas Tech’s bench has provided the spark that separates this group from past squads. The Lady Raiders rank eighth nationally in bench scoring, averaging 29.9 points per game from their reserves.

Senior guard Snudda Collins led the charge with a career-high 28 points and five rebounds in that victory, delivering timely baskets when the game hung in the balance. Sydney Love added 10 points, reinforcing the balanced offensive approach that has made Texas Tech increasingly difficult to defend over 40 minutes.

Texas Tech will have little time to admire its new ranking. The Lady Raiders return to action Saturday, February 7, traveling to Houston for a rematch with the Cougars. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m., with Texas Tech aiming to complete the season sweep after earning a 71–59 win earlier this year at United Supermarkets Arena.

With their highest ranking in years, a top-20 national defense, and a growing belief inside the locker room, the Lady Raiders look poised to keep climbing

More From Texas Tech On SI