Christian Anderson Could Break Texas Tech Record vs BYU in Regular Season Finale

Sophomore guard Christian Anderson can break a Texas Tech record against BYU in the regular season finale Saturday.

The Red Raiders are coming off their first loss of the season without All-American big man JT Toppin and will look to bounce back against the Cougars this weekend.

Anderson has led the squad in Toppin's absence and has shined brightest when Tech needed him to. He is coming off his third Big 12 Player of the Week and fifth Big 12 Starting Five selection of the season after leading the Red Raiders to a pair of victories last week where he averaged 22.5 points, seven assists and seven rebounds

The sophomore has a chance to set the Texas Tech single-season assist record if he posts three dimes against BYU. Anderson can still set the record during the postseason if he doesn't record three assists Saturday.

However, the guard is coming off a performance against TCU where he scored 11 points and recorded nine assists so it seems likely he will break the program record this weekend.

Christian Anderson will set the Texas Tech single-season assist record with 3 helpers in the finale against BYU, with the postseason still to go. — Nathan Giese (@NathanGiese) March 4, 2026

Red Raiders Looking to Bounce Back Against BYU

Tech suffered its first lost without Toppin on Tuesday. The Horn Frogs routed the Red Raiders 75-63 and it revealed the team's need to rebound without the junior forward.

"We've improved over the last four games in every area and I thought we were prepared for tonight, but Coach Dixon and their team have been doing this to a lot of teams," Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland. "They've been rebounding and getting to the free-throw line. I love that we can get exposed now so that we can learn from it. That's what I'm excited about.

"This has been our deal. When we're scrappy on the glass and can get 50-50 balls and come up with the in-between plays, we're awesome. And when we don't, this is what we get. We'll keep leaning into that and get our guys to embrace it too on nights when it feels hard."

McCasland has put an emphasis on guards rebounding without Toppin on the floor, which means Anderson will likely have to get some boards in order for Tech to succeed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Red Raiders will need to get hot ahead of March Madness and Saturday's road matchup against BYU is the perfect time to begin their win streak this month.

While Texas Tech fell short against TCU earlier this week, it allowed the coaching staff to re-evaluate the team's weaknesses. In turn, this should help the Red Raiders make the proper adjustments in the postseason.

Anderson will play a huge role for the Red Raiders in March, just as he has this entire season. However, the loss of Toppin puts even more responsibility on the sophomore and he's flourished thus far.

Anderson, who is on the Wooden Award and Naismith National Player of the Year late-season watch list, has 925 points and 301 assists through 64 career games at Tech. He'll look to break the program's single-season assist record Saturday.

