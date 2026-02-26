What Christian Anderson Said About Texas Tech Competing Without JT Toppin

Texas Tech sophomore guard Christian Anderson revealed his honest thoughts about the team competing without All-American big man JT Toppin.

Following the Red Raiders' 80-68 victory over Cincinnati, Anderson made a blanket statement on the team's success without Toppin.

"I feel like we're a good team with and without JT," he said in an interview on The Field of 68. "When you lose a player of that caliber, it's common nature to say the team isn't going to be as good. But I think with the coaching staff and the group of guys we have, we've been taught to have an edge on our shoulder and just keep pushing.

"I think we're still a top team, even with him out."

NEW: @GoodmanHoops talks with @TexasTechMBB's Christian Anderson after his HUGE night against Cincinnati! 🔥



"I feel like we're a good team with and without JT" 👀



🎥: https://t.co/QUuzzfshFi pic.twitter.com/taJYMUPZMH — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 25, 2026

Anderson scored 31 points while posting 11 rebounds and 7 assists to help Tech earn its second straight win without Toppin. The guard led his team in boards against the Bearcats.

"We had a lot of emphasis in practice, being super disciplined. Everybody had a team effort both offensively and defensively. It was a hard fought win, especially when they came out blazing," Anderson said.

How Has the Red Raiders' Game Plan Changed Without JT Toppin?

Anderson, who has largely carried the primary responsibility of leading the team in Toppin's absence, revealed how the team has tweaked its style of play in the last two matchups.

"We're trying to play a lot faster just because JT is an automatic two points. You can really just give it to him anywhere, so I think just playing faster. As far as pick-and-roll wise, it's somewhat of the same reads," Anderson said.

Tech will now face No. 4 Iowa State as its next challenge. The Red Raiders have three top 10 wins on the season, but this will be their first highly-touted matchup without their All-American big man.

"They're one of the best defensive teams in the country and one of the most connected," Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland said. "They haven't lost a home game and present all kinds of challenges. They have great senior leadership, are tough and are competitive in every aspect of the game. They're really well-coached and these games are always about staying together and finding a way to be connected through adversity. We're going to have to play our best to put ourselves in position to win the game."

The Red Raiders most recently took down No. 1 Arizona in Tucson in a stunning overtime win, but their matchup against the Cyclones presents its own obstacle as Tech will be short its biggest star.

Nevertheless, Anderson has proven he can very well handle the workload in lieu of Toppin's absence. . His double-double against the Bearcats was his eighth of the season. His performance also featured him making three 3-pointers and going 6-of-6 at the free-throw line.

Anderson will have to replicate the same production on Saturday against Iowa State.

More From Texas Tech On SI