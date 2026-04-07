Christian Anderson Declares for NBA Draft

A former Red Raider is headed to the NBA draft. Christian Anderson is reportedly leaving Texas Tech and officially declaring for the NBA draft.

Anderson’s departure does not come at too much of a surprise, as he has been touted as a potential first round pick by many NBA analysts and mock drafts. His combination of scoring ability and facilitation in his second season has made his draft stock rise too good to pass up.

The sophomore point guard exploded in his second season with the team, leading the way for a successful season in Lubbock. Anderson transitioned from a shooting guard in his freshman year to a true point guard this past season, and averaged 18.5 points and 7.2 assists per game. His versatility may make for a major selling point to NBA GM’s.

Anderson took on the major heavy lifting for the Red Raiders in the later half of the season, after teammate JT Toppin took on a knee injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Anderson showed that he could lead the team and kept Texas Tech afloat through a tough Big 12 schedule.

NEWS: Texas Tech's Christian Anderson will declare for the 2026 NBA Draft, his agent, Aaron Mintz of CAA Basketball, told DraftExpress.



Anderson, a projected first-round pick, was named First-Team All-Big 12 after averaging 18.5 points and 7.2 assists, shooting 42% from 3. pic.twitter.com/L1Iooc0xuw — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 7, 2026

Anderson gained significant accolades this season as was named to the All-American third team by the Associated Press, and also received a spot on the All-Big 12 first team and was named the Big 12’s Most Improved Player. An overall successful individual season for the star point guard.

With Anderson’s departure, Texas Tech will look to rebuild and reload their changing roster. With players such as Jazz Henderson, Nolan Groves and LeJuan Watts hitting the transfer portal, and senior starter Donovan Atwell graduating, the team is due for a new look next season.

Grant McCasland will have his work cut out for him as he navigates the busy offseason ahead of him and the team. New faces will be plentiful in Lubbock next season, as Texas Tech will surely aggressively attempt to gear up through the transfer portal.

Anderson will now prepare for the pre-draft process, which includes meeting with his marketing team and preparing for workouts and interviews with NBA general managers and scouts.

Anderson will retain the ability to return to college basketball if his evaluation in the draft process is not where he would like it to be. Though unlikely, he will retain the ability to come back to Texas Tech if he so chooses.

More From Texas Tech On SI