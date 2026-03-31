Donovan Atwell to Represent Texas Tech in College 3-Point Championship

Donovan Atwell isn't done shooting from three as he will represent Texas Tech in the E*TRADE Men's 3-Point Championship as part of the 37th annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships Friday.

The contest will take place at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis during Final Four weekend. Atwell has also been selected to compete in the in the 2026 NABC-Reese's Division I College All-Star Game. The matchup features top seniors from across NCAA Division I, and so, Atwell will represent the Red Raiders once more.

This season, Atwell set a new Texas Tech single-season record by making 130 3-pointers. He broke Cory Carr's previous program record of 94 three's in a single season. Atwell was 81-for-169 (47.9%) against Big 12 opponents, which set a new in-conference program record.

The senior guard shined in his final collegiate campaign, ranking second nationally with his 130 made three's and 3.82 makes per game. Moreover, he finished third in three-point shooting percentage (45.8%).

Atwell was a starter for the Red Raiders in all 34 games, averaging 13.5 points per game. He earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and All-Big 12 Newcomer Team honors in his first and only season at Texas Tech.

In the NCAA Tournament, Atwell was one of the top 10 shooters in the Midwest region, according to ShotQuality's shot-making metric. He ranked in the 99th percentile amongst players with a minimum of 300 possessions.

Texas Tech actually boasted the top ShotQuality mark in the country as a team, with Atwell and Christian Anderson both in the 99th percentile and LeJuan Watts in the 89th percentile.

The Top 10 Shooters in the Midwest per SQ's Shot-Making metric has a ludicrous SIX players in the top 99th %TILE (min. 300 possessions). 🪣



The top SQ mark in the country as a team (43% SQ 3PT FG%), look out for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, behind Donovan Atwell, Christian… pic.twitter.com/Zet2mt0i2l — ShotQualityBets (@ShotQualityBets) March 19, 2026

Atwell's season came to a disappointing end in the second round of March Madness after the Red Raiders were blown out by Alabama. Head coach Grand McCasland had some heartfelt parting words for the 2025-26 group, which will likely look very different next season with Atwell's collegiate career concluding and others entering the transfer portal.

"I wouldn't want to do it with anybody else," McCasland said following the Red Raiders' crushing loss to the Crimson Tide. "We had some great moments and games. I just love those guys and I'm thankful for them. Thankful for the way they competed all the way through some tough times. It's always worth it to give your whole heart to them. I told them it's always worth it to give your whole heart to each other. These guys are amazing and a lot of amazing things happened this year that we'll be able to look back on with a lot of gratitude.

"I told these guys, games like this make you kind of go, is it worth it. I told them it is. It's always worth giving everything you have, no matter what. Especially being a part of a team like this, with guys that you love and that you care about. I mean, I love this team, and I'm extremely disappointed I wasn't able to do a better job helping us be ready to go tonight. But give Alabama a ton of credit, man, they were awesome. They were tougher than we were."