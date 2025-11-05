Freshman Trio Lifts Shorthanded Texas Tech in Debut Showcase
With three starters sidelined, No. 10 Texas Tech turned to a trio of true freshmen making their college debuts, and they didn’t flinch. Nolan Groves anchored the paint with 16 rebounds and relentless hustle, Jaylen Petty flashed all-around polish as a secondary playmaker, and Marial Akuentok brought energy on both ends. Together, they combined for 23 points, 32 boards, eight assists, and just one turnover, helping the Red Raiders weather adversity and hinting at a promising future already taking shape.
These three freshmen powered Texas Tech to a dominant 98-60 win over Lindenwood. The Red Raiders extended their nonconference home winning streak to 39 games, showcasing their depth and offensive firepower in front of a home crowd.
Texas Tech fans should expect this freshman trio, Petty, Groves, and Akuentok, to bring poise, versatility, and toughness to the rotation, with Petty and Groves likely to carve out immediate roles and Akuentok offering upside as a physical presence once fully healthy.
Petty, a gifted guard from Seattle, enters Texas Tech with a reputation for poise and playmaking. Named Washington’s Gatorade Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-American nominee, Petty brings a high basketball IQ and unselfish style to the Red Raiders’ backcourt. As a senior, he averaged 24.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 3.2 steals while shooting nearly 47% from 3, numbers that reflect his versatility and efficiency.
Head coach Grant McCasland has praised Petty’s upside. In his debut, Petty showcased control, creativity, and defensive awareness, signaling his readiness to contribute as a steady floor general from Day 1.
Groves, a high-motor wing from Orono, Minn., wasted no time making his presence felt in his college debut for Texas Tech. The Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year, Groves built his reputation on toughness and rebounding instincts, averaging over 30 points per game in high school while dominating the glass.
In his first collegiate outing, he hauled in 16 rebounds, showcasing his relentless pursuit of the ball and physicality inside. With the ability to defend multiple positions and inject energy into any lineup, Groves projects as a glue guy whose rebounding alone could earn him steady minutes early in the season.
Akuentok, a physical forward who joined Texas Tech in January and redshirted due to injury, is beginning to show why the staff is excited about his upside. A bronze medalist with Team Canada at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup, Akuentok brings international experience and a fearless approach to the paint.
In his college debut, he posted seven points and eight rebounds while holding his own as the lone true post, despite still working back to full health. Energetic and tough, he projects as a developing big man who can protect the rim, rebound effectively, and grow into a key contributor as his minutes increase.
Petty and Groves are already poised to contribute meaningful minutes, with Petty offering steadiness and playmaking in the backcourt and Groves bringing rebounding grit and energy on the wing. Akuentok, while still developing, adds promising upside as a physical interior presence. Collectively, this freshman trio gives Texas Tech a foundation of toughness, versatility, and maturity that could pay dividends throughout the season.
