Red Raider Review

Texas Tech lands Gatorade Player of the Year to 2025 recruiting class

The Red Raiders continue to stack pieces for the future, this time with the addition of an elite guard from the state of Minnesota.

Chris Breiler

Texas Tech Basketball
Texas Tech Basketball / Texas Tech
In this story:

The Red Raiders added a solid piece to their 2025 recruiting class over the weekend. On Saturday, Nolan Groves - the Gatorade Player of the Year from the state of Minnesota - committed to Texas Tech, becoming the only commit in the class so far.

The 6-5, 200-pound guard had originally committed to Yale back in June, but he decommitted on April 12th. The following day, the Red Raiders offered Groves and he would end up taking a visit on April 18th. The next day, Groves committed to Texas Tech.

Groves put together an incredible senior season for Orono, averaging 34.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

“I like what’s going on over at Tech,” Groves said. “They almost took down Florida, the national champs. Texas Tech had a phenomenal team last year. They have lots of studs returning and coming in out of the transfer portal.”

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech gets massive boost to 2026 recruiting class, lands highly coveted safety

JUST IN: Texas Tech loses senior forward to transfer portal

Texas Tech lands transfer forward from Villanova, former No. 1 in-state recruit

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball