Texas Tech lands Gatorade Player of the Year to 2025 recruiting class
The Red Raiders added a solid piece to their 2025 recruiting class over the weekend. On Saturday, Nolan Groves - the Gatorade Player of the Year from the state of Minnesota - committed to Texas Tech, becoming the only commit in the class so far.
The 6-5, 200-pound guard had originally committed to Yale back in June, but he decommitted on April 12th. The following day, the Red Raiders offered Groves and he would end up taking a visit on April 18th. The next day, Groves committed to Texas Tech.
Groves put together an incredible senior season for Orono, averaging 34.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
“I like what’s going on over at Tech,” Groves said. “They almost took down Florida, the national champs. Texas Tech had a phenomenal team last year. They have lots of studs returning and coming in out of the transfer portal.”
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech gets massive boost to 2026 recruiting class, lands highly coveted safety
JUST IN: Texas Tech loses senior forward to transfer portal
Texas Tech lands transfer forward from Villanova, former No. 1 in-state recruit