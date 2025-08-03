Texas Tech lands impactful four-star playmaker in Jaylen Petty commitment
The Texas Tech basketball program landed a big addition Saturday evening with a commitment from four-star point guard Jaylen Petty.
Head coach Grant McCasland continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail, and Petty marks the seventh pledge in Tech’s 2025 class. He joins a group that already includes three-star shooting guard Nolan Graves and five transfers, with the class headlined by highly-touted forward Josiaah Mosley.
Still, Petty might be the most important piece—especially when it comes to running the show from the point.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Petty is a four-star prospect with a 93 overall grade. He’s ranked No. 135 nationally and is considered the No. 15 point guard in the country.
Petty’s path to Lubbock has been anything but straightforward.
He originally signed with New Mexico last fall, but reopened his recruitment after Richard Pitino left for Xavier. He later signed with Stanford, only to decommit again in June. Texas Tech had long been rumored as a potential landing spot—and now it’s official.
Texas Tech is getting exactly what you want in a point guard with Petty.
Petty’s a calm, steady presence who just gets how to run an offense. He can score when he needs to, but he’s really about setting guys up and keeping things under control. He’s been playing against tough competition for a while now, so the college game shouldn’t be too much of a jump.
He really understands the game. He knows when to speed up, when to slow down, and doesn’t try to overdo it. That kind of feeling should work great in McCasland’s system.
Plus, he’s a tough defender who can hold his own on both ends from day one.
Point guard was a big need for the program, and Petty fills it. With Josiaah Mosley adding size and versatility up front, this 2025 class is looking like one of McCasland’s most balanced and interesting groups yet.
Petty’s ability to step in and make an immediate impact gives McCasland another weapon as it looks to climb the Big 12 ladder.
