How Recent Court Ruling Benefit Texas Tech with 5th-Year Eligibility for Class of 2022

Texas Tech has some work to do in terms of how many student athletes they want to add to their various teams for this calendar year.

U.S. District Court of Colorado Judge Charlotte Sweeney class-certifies the plaintiffs and grants a temporary restraining order to those who qualify, as indicated in a ruling with an injunction that stated the following:

All persons in the United States who began to play in collegiate sports in the 2022-2023 season, competed in NCAA Division I sports, and completed four years of eligibility as defined by the NCAA prior rules by the conclusion of the 2025-2026 season and are therefore barred from playing a fifth season due to the NCAA adoption and immediate implementation of the five-year eligibility rule. Judge Charlotte Sweeney

The court’s decision to give these athletes a fifth year of eligibility has created a unique, late-offseason landscape. For programs like Texas Tech, the ruling could provide several potential strategic advantages — as well as roster management challenges — for both the football and men’s basketball programs.

There's a little more flexibility for basketball rosters heading into the fall semester, unlike football, which starts quickly with fall camp. Head coach Grant McCasland relies heavily on high-IQ defense, physical guard play, and veteran presence in the frontcourt.

The new August transfer portal window opens up an opportunity for Red Raiders to fill any remaining roster spots with proven Division I contributors. From August 3 at 12:00 p.m. ET until August 10 at 8:00 a.m. ET. This window is mandated by an injunction from a federal court for certain athletes.

There’s been a growing trend in college basketball toward older, more physically mature teams. McCasland’s squad has the advantage of 5th-year seniors and can compete physically with the best in the ultracompetitive Big 12. It appears the first addition to the Texas Tech basketball roster is Jamichael Stillwell, who has now been granted a fifth year of eligibility. But who else can join? Let's take a look.

Donovan Atwell is the best player eligible to return to Texas Tech for another season who does not have a guaranteed contract in the NBA. Atwell went undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft but signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Chicago Bulls and played for them in the NBA Summer League. The more typical path to the pros is that you lose any NCAA eligibility left when you sign a pro contract. But that very rule is being litigated along with the eligibility injunction, as beginning last season, players who played in the G-League and overseas played college basketball, like James Nnaji and Charles Bediako.

Atwell is expected to be in the mix for a spot on the Bulls’ roster in NBA training camp, but the recent court rulings mean a return to Texas Tech is still a realistic fallback or alternative option if he bypasses the G-League/NBA route for another college season.

There are 15 total roster/scholarship spots on a college basketball team for this upcoming season. Depending on what has been reported, there are currently anywhere from 10-11 players committed/signed for this season who are either on the current roster or committed for the season (key returners and newcomers such as JT Toppin, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, Cruz Davis, Josiah Moseley, Damarion Dennis, DaKari Spear, Trey Hall, Marial Akuentok, and LaTrell Hoover). There could technically be 4-5 spots open, but realistically, there are closer to 2-3 roster spots.

Football is a little trickier when it comes to discussing the potential for key 5th-year/redshirt players to return. The team is expected to begin full practices in weeks, so adding or having a player who played four full seasons at Texas Tech who wasn't drafted in the NFL draft return is less likely than in men's basketball.

More From Texas Tech On SI

Stay up-to-date on Texas Tech athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI and following us on X/Twitter.