LUBBOCK, Texas – Over the weekend, the Texas Tech Red Raiders landed a commitment from former UCF senior forward Jamichael Stillwell. Stillwell was vital to the Golden Knights' first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019. After entering the portal in April in a since-deleted post, Stillwell expressed his desire to return to UCF if granted a fifth year, but it's expected he will head to West Texas if he gets a grand injunction to grant him a fifth year of eligibility. His hearing is set for Thursday. He brings much-needed size to this Texas Tech roster if he is able to play.

In his lone season at UCF played in 31 games for the Golden Knights, averaging nearly 11.6 points per game, which was fourth-highest on the squad, shooting nearly 50% from the field, 30% from beyond the arc, and a whopping 70% from the free throw line. To tag along with 8.2 rebounds a night. The 6 '8 forward was the team's leading rebounder while being top five in the Big 12 in boards. However, whether or not Stillwell, despite his commitment, can even step on the floor for the Red Raiders is still to be determined.

Stillwell was one of 16 different athletes who sued the NCAA for a fifth year at the beginning of the month in Cobb County Georgia, after the NCAA adopted an age-based eligibility model in late June.

The new model is set to be fully implemented in the fall of 2027 for prospects enrolling full-time in college and beyond. Which would start the clock on a potential of five years of eligibility if a prospect enrolls no later than the academic year after a prospect's 19th birthday or during the academic term in which an athlete attends class and enrolls full-time at any college or university.

However student athletes who used their final season of competition under the previous set of rules during the 2025/2026 season were granted no additional eligibility according to the implementation plan from the NCAA.

In the case of Stillwell, he played his first two seasons in junior college at Miami Dade College and Butler Community College. Before transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he averaged a double-double a night for the Panthers before transferring to UCF last season.

If Stillwell is granted a fifth year, he would bring much needed size and athleticism to Texas Tech Head Coach Grant McCasland and his team, which has gone through a lot of changes this offseason.

The Red Raiders lost numerous key pieces that finished third in the Big 12 and made it all the way to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season to the portal, aging out, or via the NBA Draft.

Some of the biggest losses were forward LeJuan Watts who transferred to Washington, and forward Luke Bamgboye who stayed instate transferring to TCU. Both Watts and Bamgboye played vital roles down the stretch for Texas Tech after junior forward JT Toppin was injured late in the year with an ACL tear and missed the remainder of the season.

Nevertheless, Tech has done well, recruiting guards to replace point guard Christian Anderson, who was selected 18th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, and sophomore guard Jaylen Petty, who hit the portal and landed with UCLA.

Tech acquired Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn from UNLV, Damarion Dennis from Wyoming, and Cruz Davis from Hofstra. However, if Stillwell is able to step on a college basketball court for what would be his fifth year, he would no doubt play a vital role for the Red Raiders in helping replace the size they lost via the portal.

With Toppin coming back, Stillwell's skill set fits what would be a blend of roles of what Watts and Bamgboye played for Tech last season. With the ability to fill in at the five, the 6 '8 forward has good vision to find open cutters to the basket in pick-and-roll roles. As well as has good ball handling skills for his size with the ability to fight for rebounds inside. Stillwell's excellent record at the free throw line also would be a huge add for Texas Tech, as shooting at the charity stripe was an area that did hurt the Red Raiders down the stretch.

He will need a grand injunction to grant him a fifth year of eligibility, his hearing is set for Thursday, July 30th.

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