How to Watch No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders Take On the Kansas State Wildcats

If there was a matchup to pit two teams that have had a lot of lows recently in the college basketball world, it would be the Saturday afternoon match in Lubbock between the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Red Raiders host the Wildcats after suffering an upset loss Tuesday night against the Arizona State Sun Devils, during which their star forward JT Toppin suffered a torn ACL and was ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season.

As for Kansas State, they're on the head coaching search following the firing of head coach Jerome Tang last weekend, and are currently 2-11 in Big 12 Conference play, almost dead last.

Red Raiders vs. Wildcats

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Donovan Atwell (12) trips in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at United Supermarkets Arena. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The loss of both the game and Toppin comes just mere days after Texas Tech's monumental upset of the then-No. 1 Arizona Wildcats, which moved Tech up to No. 13 in the AP ranks, and kicked Arizona down to No. 4.

With Toppin out, the Red Raiders will look to players like Donovan Atwell, Christian Anderson, and LeJuan Watts to carry the load for the team, as Anderson is right behind Toppin in terms of points per game with 19 and leads the team with 7.6 assists per game, which is also good enough for third in the country.

Anderson has tallied double-digit points and at least six assists in his last nine contests, while Atwell and Watts have combined to average 24.4 points per game this season.

Kansas State's record may not pose them as much of a threat to the Red Raiders, but they do have one of the nation's top scorers in PJ Haggerty, who currently holds an average of 23.7 points per game, the second-most in the nation behind only BYU's AJ Dybantsa.

How To Watch the Action

Who: Texas Tech Red Raiders 19-7 (9-4 Big 12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats 11-15 (2-11 Big 12)

Texas Tech Red Raiders 19-7 (9-4 Big 12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats 11-15 (2-11 Big 12) When: Saturday, February 21, at 1:30 PM

Saturday, February 21, at 1:30 PM Where: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX TV/Streaming: FOX

FOX Radio: 950 AM/95.7 FM, Texas Tech Sports Network

About the Coaches

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland answers questions from the media after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Hope Coliseum. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Grant McCasland, Texas Tech: McCasland is currently in his third season as the Texas Tech men's basketball head coach, fresh off of a trip to the Elite Eight during the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a 28-9 season record. Before moving to Lubbock, McCasland spent six years in Denton with the North Texas Mean Green, leading them to an NIT Championship during his final year with the program in 2023.

Kansas State Wildcats interim head coach Matthew Driscoll against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matthew Driscoll, Kansas State: Driscoll steps in as interim head coach for the Wildcats following head coach Jerome Tang's firing earlier in the season. Driscoll came to Kansas State as an associate head coach after 17 years as the leader of the North Florida Ospreys, putting together a mediocre 248-264 (143-118 conference) record during that time.

