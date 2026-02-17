How to Watch No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders Vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
The No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders are likely still riding on Cloud Nine after their incredible 78-75 upset in overtime of the top-ranked Arizona Wildcats, handing them their second straight loss after winning their first 23 games of the season.
However, the fun in the desert doesn't stop there for Grant McCasland's team, as they now have a midweek conference matchup with the Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe.
After their win, Texas Tech sits at 19-6 with a 9-3 conference record, while Arizona State boasts a 13-12 record, and is a measly 4-8 in conference play.
Texas Tech vs. Arizona State
After two straight losses to the UCF Knights and Kansas Jayhawks in the midst of powerful run in the midst of conference play, the Red Raiders have won their last three games and sit in the top five rankings of the Big 12 Conference.
The Sun Devils haven't been as fortunate against the Big 12, however. Even though they won their last matchup a week ago against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the team has lost 10 of their last 14 games.
On-Court Leaders
Texas Tech continues to be led on the hardwood by who many would say to be college basketball's best player right now, junior forward JT Toppin, who averages 21.9 points and 11 rebounds per game, good enough for ninth and sixth in the nation, respectively, after dropping 31 points and 13 rebounds during the team's win over Arizona Saturday afternoon.
The big man has served as the momentum needle for the Red Raiders during the season. Whenever he's having a game, there's little opponents can do to stop him or Tech.
Senior guard Maurice Odum serves as the on-court leader for the Sun Devils, leading the team with 17 points and six assists per game. Freshman center Massamba Diop from Senegal leads the team in rebounds with 5.9 per game.
How To Watch the Action
- Who: No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders 19-6 (9-3 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils 13-12 (4-8 Big 12)
- When: Tuesday, February 17, at 10:00 PM
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, AZ
- TV/Streaming: ESPN2
- Radio: 950 AM/95.7 FM, Texas Tech Sports Network
About the Coaches
Grant McCasland, Texas Tech: McCasland is currently in his third season as the Texas Tech men's basketball head coach, fresh off of a trip to the Elite Eight during the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a 28-9 season record. Before moving to Lubbock, McCasland spent six years in Denton with the North Texas Mean Green, leading them to an NIT Championship during his final year with the program in 2023. He was also an assistant coach with his alma mater, the Baylor Bears, from 2006 to 2011.
Bobby Hurley, Arizona State: The former first round NBA draft pick sits in the midst of his 11th year in Tempe, having held the coaching role for the Sun Devils since the 2015 season. Before that, he spent three years as the head coach of the Buffalo Bulls. In his playing career, he won the 1991 and 1992 NCAA Championships with the Duke Blue Devils and was later drafted seventh overall in the 1993 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings, with whom he spent six years with before beginning his coaching career in 2010.
