How To Watch Texas Tech Men’s Basketball vs. Arkansas

College basketball fans are in for a must-watch December showdown as two ranked programs collide on neutral ground. The No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks will meet in Dallas for a top-25 non-conference battle. This game is more than a regular-season matchup. It is a rematch loaded with postseason memories and early-season urgency for both teams.

Game Details of Texas Tech Men's Basketball

The meeting renews an old Southwest Conference rivalry and revisits one of last season’s most dramatic NCAA Tournament moments. Texas Tech eliminated Arkansas in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 March Madness tournament with an unforgettable 85-83 overtime comeback after trailing by 16 points in the second half.

That game ended John Calipari’s first season in Fayetteville, Ark., and left a lasting mark on both programs. Saturday’s contest offers Arkansas a chance at redemption and Texas Tech another opportunity to prove its national legitimacy.

The matchup takes place on Saturday, Dec. 13, with tip-off scheduled for noon ET (11:00 a.m. CT). The game will be played in Dallas at a neutral-site venue that is expected to be packed with fans from both sides. The broadcast will air live on ESPN, making it easily accessible for college basketball fans across the country.

For viewers without traditional cable access, streaming options are available through ESPN-supported services. It also ensures fans do not miss one of the best non-conference games of the weekend.

The No. 17 Razorbacks arrive in Dallas with a 7-2 record and growing confidence under a new coaching staff. The Razorbacks head into this matchup riding the momentum of back-to-back wins over Louisville and Fresno State.

Texas Tech Searching for a Statement Win

Texas Tech also enters the game at 7-2. However, the Red Raiders carry a different type of motivation. While Tech has secured solid wins over Wake Forest and LSU, it is still looking for a true statement victory against a ranked opponent. The Red Raiders’ two toughest tests so far resulted in a close loss to Illinois and a decisive defeat against Purdue.

With Big 12 play approaching quickly, this game represents a critical measuring stick. Head coach Grant McCasland acknowledged the importance of the Sweet 16 rematch and emphasized the need for growth as the non-conference schedule winds down. With only four non-league games remaining, Texas Tech views Saturday as a defining opportunity before entering one of the most demanding conferences in college basketball.

As Texas Tech and Arkansas meet again on neutral ground, the stakes are clear. One team looks to secure revenge, while the other aims to capture the signature win it has been chasing. With rankings, pride, and postseason implications all in play, Saturday’s showdown in Dallas is set to deliver high-level college basketball drama from start to finish.

