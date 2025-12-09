Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Climbs AP Poll After Statement Win Over LSU

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are sending a loud message to the rest of the country. They just rolled past the previously unbeaten LSU Tigers with an 82–58 victory. Now, Texas Tech has made a powerful leap in the national rankings.

The Red Raiders jumped three spots and now sit at No. 16 in the newest Associated Press Top 25. They even extended their program-record streak to 15 consecutive weeks in the poll.

The rise doesn’t stop there, as they also reached No. 16 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. There, they climbed to No. 19 in KenPom and surged from No. 36 to No. 20 in the NCAA NET Rankings following the marquee win.

The momentum continues to build as the 7–2 Red Raiders prepare for another spotlight moment. A ranked showdown with No. 17 Arkansas awaits on Saturday morning. It will be inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, with tipoff set for 11 a.m.

This matchup comes with plenty of history. They include last season’s thrilling 85–83 overtime win for Texas Tech in the NCAA Sweet 16. That victory gave the Red Raiders a narrow 41–40 advantage in the all-time series.

The team is on a three-game winning streak and finished last season ranked No. 8. And opened this year with a program-best No. 10 preseason ranking.

A rare one-game week gave Texas Tech seven full days between contests. Coach Grant McCasland said he allowed players to reset and regroup. The team also took a moment to embrace school pride. They were watching Texas Tech football win its first-ever Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium the day before the LSU win.

Offensive Firepower and Statistical Dominance

Texas Tech is not just winning games, because the Red Raiders are lighting them up with elite offensive balance and efficiency. They lead the Big 12 with 10.7 made three-pointers per game. And their 13-for-27 shooting from deep against LSU showed how dangerous they can be from long range.

That game marked their sixth game with double-digit made threes. They also added to the 17 made during the season opener against Lindenwood. The team ranks third in the Big 12 with 40.3 rebounds per game and second with 14.7 offensive rebounds.

Four players are averaging double figures this season, giving McCasland one of the deepest cores in the Big 12. JT Toppin is leading the way at 20.8 points per game. Alongside a Big 12-best 11.5 rebounds per game, which also ranks fourth nationally.

Christian Anderson averaged 19.1 points per game and torched LSU with 27 points and 10 assists. Donovan Atwell is on the verge of the 1,000-point milestone with 997 career points. He also leads the team with 31 made threes this season, ranking third in the conference in three-pointers per game. LeJuan Watts adds 12.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He delivered his first double-double of the year with 15 points and 10 rebounds against LSU.

