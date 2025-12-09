Christian Anderson’s Career Night Lifts Texas Tech to Impressive Win Over LSU

The Texas Tech Red Raiders delivered one of their strongest performances of the season on Sunday. Together, the team dismantled the previously unbeaten LSU Tigers with a commanding 82–58 victory. The win was a major statement for the No. 19 Red Raiders. However, the night truly belonged to Christian Anderson. He turned in a career performance that immediately stole the national spotlight.

Texas Tech Christian Anderson's Dominant Start Sets the Tone

From the moment the ball tipped, Anderson controlled every inch of the court. He empowered Texas Tech to a victory that felt emphatic from start to finish. Anderson finished his night with 27 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds in a performance.

Well Earned 👏🔥@chrisanders2024 → Big 12 Starting Five. pic.twitter.com/mwheprfNXR — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) December 8, 2025

Especially the one that set the tone the moment he stepped onto the floor. He delivered 20 points before halftime, shooting with confidence and pace while orchestrating Tech’s offense with total command.

Texas Tech wasted no time grabbing hold of this game. The Red Raiders burst out to a 13–4 run, fuelled by Anderson and guard Donovan Atwell. LSU managed to trim the lead to single digits. But in the meantime, Anderson quickly erased any momentum by responding with an 8–0 burst of his own. He pushed the advantage back to a comfortable 14 points.

From there, Anderson and Jaylen Petty combined for all the points in a rapid 10–2 run that extended Tech’s lead to 33–13. Petty ended the night with 11 points and was electric from long range, hitting 3-of-4 from behind the arc. Tech’s first-half effort was overwhelming, scoring 47 points while holding LSU to just 26. The 21-point halftime lead was never in danger, and the Tigers never threatened again.

The Star Player's Resume Built on Excellence

Anderson’s dominant showing against LSU is simply the latest highlight in a career already defined by high-level performances. As a freshman in the 2024–25 season, he earned All-Big 12 Freshman Team honors.

Meanwhile, he averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He notched four games with 20-plus points, tied Chance McMillian for the team lead with 71 made threes, and led the Red Raiders in Big 12 play with 46 threes on 42.2% shooting.

He recorded a career-high 22 points in the Sweet 16 win over Arkansas and scored 15 points and added 6 assists at Kansas. He even pulled down a career-high 8 rebounds against Houston. Across 35 games, including seven starts, he totalled 372 points, 105 rebounds, 77 assists, and 41 steals.

Anderson’s impact stretches beyond college basketball. He has enjoyed tremendous success on the international stage with Germany. That's where he earned All-Star Five honors at the FIBA U19 World Cup after leading Germany to its first-ever podium finish with a silver medal and a 6-1 record.

In the finals against the USA, he tallied 18 points, 9 assists, 4 steals, and 5 rebounds. He averaged 17.3 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds for the tournament. He did that by highlighting a 29-point game against Canada and a 12-assist game against Serbia.

He was also named to the All-Star Five at the FIBA U18 EuroBasket, averaging 20.3 points while leading Germany to the championship. His earlier MVP performance in the Division B title run at the FIBA U16 European Championship showcased his elite potential long before college.

Before signing with Texas Tech on May 21, 2024, Anderson starred at Oak Hill Academy, averaging 19.1 points and 4.6 assists and earning McDonald’s All-American nominee status. At The Lovett School, he produced 2,038 career points, including a record-setting 861-point sophomore season.

