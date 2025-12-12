How to Watch the Texas Tech Lady Raiders vs Washington State in Pullman

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are rolling into December with a perfect 10-0 record. On the scoreboard, that's the kind of momentum every program dreams of. As they continue blasting through their non-conference slate, their next stop sends them all the way to the Pacific Northwest for a matchup against the Washington State Cougars in Pullman. It’s another chance for the Lady Raiders to extend their streak. Also to climb the national polls and prove their December dominance.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Domination Continues

The game tips off on Thursday, December 12, at 8 p.m. CT, which translates to 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT. Fans can catch every moment from Beasley Coliseum by tuning in live on ESPN.

Texas Tech has history on its side going into this matchup. The Lady Raiders own a flawless 4-0 record against Washington State. It also includes a tighter 56-52 win in their last meeting on November 16, 2024.

The Lady Raiders' latest masterpiece was an 83-43 blowout over Wichita State, their first 40-plus-point victory since November 7, 2023. They completely overwhelmed the Shockers on the glass with 53 rebounds, their highest since November 17, 2023.

Four players reached double figures, while both Jada Malone and Gemma Nunez grabbed 10 boards each. Texas Tech shot 45.9 percent from the field and an impressive 41.7 percent from three. Defensively, they suffocated Wichita State, holding them to 23.2 per cent shooting, and only four made threes on 20 attempts.

Senior Jalynn Bristow leads the scoring with 15.2 points per game, ranking 157th nationally. But the recent spark has come from forward Jada Malone. She recorded her first Texas Tech double-double and third of her career with 19 points and 10 rebounds. She has hit double figures in three of her last four games while shooting a remarkable 17-for-25 from the field.

Depth is one of the biggest weapons for this team. The Lady Raiders’ bench poured in 49 points against Wichita State, boosting their season average to 30.3 bench points per game. That mark ranks 27th nationally and third in the Big 12, giving Tech a powerful advantage in pace and stamina.

Their dominance shows up in the numbers, a 25.8 average scoring margin, good for 21st in the nation, with eight wins by 20 or more and four by 30 or more.

The Stifling Scarlet Defense

Defense has become the identity of this unbeaten Texas Tech squad. They have not allowed any opponent to shoot above 40 percent this season. Eight have shot under 35 percent, and four have been held under 20 percent from beyond the arc.



Their national defensive rankings speak volumes. They include second in opponent field goal percentage at 30.4 percent. Ninth in opponent three-point percentage at 23.7 percent. Twelfth in opponent scoring at 52.1 points per game. Seventeenth in blocks per game at 5.8. Thirty-ninth in turnovers forced at 21.60 per game.

All signs point to a strong performance from Texas Tech. The Lady Raiders will look to bring their suffocating defense, explosive depth, and undefeated confidence to Pullman.

