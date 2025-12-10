ESPN Teased Jeff Saturday About Returning to the Colts Amidst Philip Rivers News
Philip Rivers is coming out of retirement to possibly play for the Colts. The 44-year old quarterback hasn't played an NFL snap since Jan. 3, 2021, but the team has changed their practice schedule, given him his old jersey number back and officially signed him to the practice squad on Wednesday.
In the wake of this news Get Up did a segment Wednesday morning where former Indianapolis center Jeff Saturday was asked whether he too would consider coming out of retirement to help his old team. Saturday said no, but there were graphics and an accompanying tweet from Adam Schefter saying that Saturday "knows his place."
You may recall Saturday left ESPN and Get Up to coach the Colts in one of the great failed experiments in NFL history during the 2022 season. In this case his co-workers will not be asked to have any serious conversations about another comeback. Saturday, who played 13 seasons with the Colts during the Peyton Manning era, has been retired for over a decade.
Asked to react to Rivers, who was drafted in 2004, returning to the NFL after multiple years away, Saturday summed his feelings up by saying, "Desperate times, desperate measures." If you want to see the camera randomly settle on Pete Schrager for a prolonged period of time, watch the entire clip:
Say what you want about the Colts—they are willing to think outside the box. Under Jim Irsay they took a media member and made him a coach and under CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon they're taking a high school coach and making him a player.
With Saturday as coach they won their first game and then lost the final seven games of the season. Saturday compared the two situations on Tuesday. Now we get to see if Rivers can actually do better.