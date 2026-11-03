Instant Takeaways as Texas Tech Dominates Jackson State in Home Opener

Texas Tech's defense was outstanding in their 76-42 season opening win over Jackson State.

Texas Tech looked just as good as expected in their home opener. The Red Raiders ran the Tigers out of the gym with their 76-42 win on opening night for the college basketball season. In the dominating win, here are the three biggest instant takeaways from Monday night's action.

It was a team win, but three players contributed in unique ways to help the Red Raiders win and hold Jackson State to only 42 points.

Cruz Davis is the Real Deal

Texas Tech's Cruz Davis glides in for the layup against Jackson State during a non-conference Division I men's basketball game, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was clear in the opening game that Texas Tech's offense will run through their many skilled guards in their backcourt, at least for the first half of the season. Starting point guard Cruz Davis took control of the Red Raiders' offense, proving he's the real deal and providing a very high ceiling for Texas Tech.

Davis was reliable for Texas Tech in every facet, ending the night with 15 points on 31 minutes, going 5-for-7 from the field with 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 6 steals, highlighting his ability to be effective on both ends of the court for the Red Raiders.

Damarion Dennis = Major Spark as Sixth Man

Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Damarion Dennis (1) drives to the basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wyoming transfer Damarion Dennis could end up being one of the best sixth men in the country, if he continues to come off the bench, that is. Dennis looked exceptional on offense for Texas Tech coming off the bench and gave Tech a major spark in the game that elevated everyone around him.

Dennis led the Red Raiders in scoring with 22 points on 23 minutes, going 8-for-12 from the field and 4-for-8 from three-point range. He provided a major offensive boost for this team, and one that will be exceptionally important for the depth of this team.

Josiah Moseley is Stepping Up

Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Zoom Diallo (5) goes to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Josiah Moseley (2) during the second half at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The absence of forwards Jamichael Stilwell and JT Toppin provided some concern for many Texas Tech fans entering the season. Bassala Bagayoko and Josiah Moseley were tasked with stepping up in their place and providing for this team in the frontcourt.

Moseley, in particular, did a great job of stepping up and being a reliable player in the frontcourt. Granted, Jackson State's opposing frontcourt wasn't the most formidable unit, but Moseley did a great job on both ends of the court in the home opener. Playing 24 minutes, Moseley ended with 13 points on 4-for-6 shooting, with a team-leading 8 rebounds, which will likely be the stat he brings the most value in for this team, while Texas Tech's frontcourt remains thin.

Texas Tech entered the season with high expectations , and after one game, they have certainly met them. The Red Raiders next play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Thursday as they look to go 2-0 to begin the season. The Wildcats lost their home opener to Furman, falling by a final score of 79-70.

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