Instant Takeaways from Texas Tech's Exhibition Road Loss vs. Kentucky

The Red Raiders couldn’t keep up with the Wildcats in their first and only exhibition of the season, losing 76-65 on the road. There’s a lot to unpack from Texas Tech’s loss, both positive and negative.

More Physicality on Defense

One thing from this game seemed clear. Texas Tech will need Jamichael Stillwell and JT Toppin back in the lineup in order to be where they want this season. The lack of height on this team looks like it could be an issue defensively moving forward , especially when facing physical bigs, as they saw in Malachi Moreno against Kentucky.

Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bassala Bagayoko (33) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Big 12 has no shortage of physical big men, so it could be vital for Tech to get Toppin and Stillwell back before conference play begins. As for the rebounding battle against taller talent, Texas Tech actually was able to be successful. They won the rebounding battle 33-29,

Nothing to Overreact About

Kentucky played well, and there’s nothing to be worried about if you’re a Red Raider fan. This team will have some growing pains to start the season, but there were a lot of positives in the exhibition against the Wildcats.

Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Cruz Davis (3) handles the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We knew this would be a team that needs time to gel together, and luckily it’s still October. The Red Raiders didn’t shoot the ball the best tonight, but they certainly have the right players in place to make things happen along the road. You won’t have many nights where Donovan Atwell shoots 3-for-11 from three, and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn has proven he can be more efficient than what was displayed against Kentucky.

Texas Tech fans, do not be discouraged by the loss. It’s an exhibition game in October, and this team has more than enough talent to be successful. Besides, Kentucky is a talented team, and Rupp Arena is one of the toughest places to play in the country.

Damarion Dennis Can Be Crucial

Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Damarion Dennis (1) drives to the basket around Kentucky Wildcats guard Zoom Diallo (5) during the second half at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off the bench, Damarion Dennis proved he can be an important piece to this offense. Dennis ended the night with 11 points, while shooting 5-for-11, a much higher efficiency than many of Tech’s wing talent in the matchup.

He made significant plays all night long, and though it was just an exhibition, it seemed obvious that Dennis could be a great player for this team. Overall, Texas Tech’s guard play was subpar, as Cruz Davis and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn seemed to struggle in the matchup. If those struggles continue, it’s relieving to know Dennis serves as a talented reserve.

As they head back to Lubbock, Texas Tech will now shift their focus to the quickly approaching season opener. Their next matchup will count in the record, so there are no free mistakes from this point forward. However, they competed against Kentucky without two key players and arguably their best player. When and if fully healthy in the near future, Texas Tech is a team that can win the Big 12 this season.

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