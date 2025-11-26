Lady Raiders Basketball Team Overpowers ODU in a 67-42 Defensive Showcase
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders continued their impressive start to the 2025-26 season, improving to a perfect 8-0 after a commanding defensive performance at the Hoopfest Women’s Basketball Challenge in Frisco, Texas. Tech handily defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs, 67-42, in a game that demonstrated the Lady Raiders’ ability to win
Texas Tech’s Defense Crushes ODU’s Rhythm
The afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 25, felt like another early-season statement. That kind of performance reminds everyone why Texas Tech is shaping up to be one of the most disciplined defensive teams in the country. Old Dominion finished with only 42 points. The Monarchs marked the second-lowest scoring total by any Tech opponent this season, with only NC A&T scoring less with 40 points on Nov. 3.
The Monarchs drop to 5-2 after an afternoon in which they managed just 13-of-36 shooting in the first half. Every possession felt like a grind for ODU, and Texas Tech did not let them breathe for more than a few seconds at a time.
Even in moments where the Lady Raiders didn’t have their usual offensive firepower, their commitment on the defensive end made the difference. The first half alone showed how wide the gap was in momentum and execution. Texas Tech leaned on its consistency to build a comfortable advantage.
Despite the comfortable final margin, the game began with a messy, turnover-heavy first quarter for the Lady Raiders. Tech committed eight turnovers in the opening frame, and senior point guard Gemma Núñez. Meanwhile, senior guard Bailey Maupin was responsible for three of those giveaways.
Old Dominion struggled with the same issue, coughing it up as well and committing nine turnovers in the first quarter. That mutual sloppiness set a defensive tone more than anything, which allowed Texas Tech to build a 31-18 lead at the break. The Lady Raiders found stability, settled into their pressure, and refused to let the Monarchs climb back into the contest.
Second-Half Statement From the Lady Raiders
Whatever was said in the locker room at halftime translated immediately to the court. Texas Tech opened the third quarter on a 19-7 run. They stretched the lead to 26 points by the end of the period, effectively putting the game away.
The defensive effort was critical because, offensively, the Lady Raiders were off their usual standards. Tech shot just .355 from the field, its lowest mark since shooting .394 against Mississippi State. And they also connected at only .273 from 3, the third-lowest 3-point percentage of the season. Even with one of its least efficient shooting nights, Tech’s ability to force turnovers and shut down ODU’s offense sealed the win.
In the end, Texas Tech’s veteran defense compensated for a shaky start and an off night from the perimeter, preserving the unbeaten record at 8-0.
The Lady Raiders stay in the Hoopfest Challenge and will face North Texas on Thursday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. at the Comerica Center. That's where they’ll look to keep the streak intact and clean up early-game ball security.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.