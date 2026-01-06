Raiders GM Addresses Whether Maxx Crosby Is ‘Untradeable’ As Offseason Begins
Trade rumors surrounding Maxx Crosby re-emerged after the Raiders’ decision to shut him down for the final two games of the regular season.
The Raiders ultimately opted to sit Crosby for their remaining games against the Giants and Chiefs as he deals with a knee injury that will likely require surgery this offseason. Crosby “vehemently disagreed” with the choice and even walked out of the building. With Crosby’s frustration toward the situation and the Raiders heading for another rebuild, there was naturally trade chatter surrounding Crosby again.
As general manager John Spytek addressed the media following the firing of Pete Carroll and conclusion of the regular season, he was asked if he views Crosby as “untradeable” or “untouchable.”
Spytek replied, “I have a lot of respect for Maxx and how much he loves to play the game. I’ve had the opportunity in the last several weeks to spend a lot of time with Maxx and I think it’s been well documented that he didn’t love the idea of not playing football. You always want that from your best players and I think that’s why they’re your best players.”
“I love Maxx,” he also said. “He embodies what a Raider is. I’ve been pretty up front with that from the day I sat up here a year ago and I continue to believe that.”
The Raiders have previously opted against trading Crosby—including at the trade deadline this season—and Crosby has been consistent in stating he does not want to be traded. Still, Spytek did not directly answer the question and did not specifically call Crosby “untradeable.”
It’s unclear if the Raiders will consider moving off from their biggest defensive star, but it certainly doesn’t appear to be off the table.