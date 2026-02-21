Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland got emotional discussing junior forward JT Toppin's season-ending injury when he spoke to the media Friday.

"JT Toppin is genuine. He's an unbelievable competitor, he's real. Being in the doctor's office with him when he got the news was crushing. It was a tough couple days and I told our team you can do both. You can be sad," McCasland said. "You know how much JT loves our team and how hard he competed and how much he cared about that group. To understand that this is difficult and JT has a long road, to watch him weep and see how much this meant to him is hard."

Not only is Toppin's injury a huge setback for the Red Raiders, it's also crushing for college basketball as the junior was one of the most exciting players to watch this season.

"I honestly believe that can make him stronger and that's what I told our team. I believe with all my heart that this will make him stronger. It's hard to see in the moment, but because of JT's competitiveness he will come back from this stronger."

McCasland revealed Toppin's immediate concern was how Tech would find a way to rebound in his absence. His authenticity is what separated the forward from others and it was evident McCasland admired the quality from the junior star.

While there will be struggles as the team adjusts to life without Toppin, McCasland believes there is light at the end of the tunnel and the players will find a way to regain momentum.

"I'm excited to see what comes of this because the joy comes in the morning," McCasland said. "But there's also a lot of hope in this, and even for JT there's a lot of hope that he'll get better because of this."

How Did JT Toppin Get Injured?

Toppin suffered a torn ACL in his right knee Tuesday night against Arizona State. The Red Raiders were coming off a huge overtime win at Arizona before falling to the Sun Devils on the road.

Toppin left the game with just a few minutes remaining and the program announced he sustained a season-ending injury the following day. The Tech star was one of the best, not only in the conference, but also in the country.

Toppin was a strong candidate to win Big 12 Player of the Year because of his dazzling performance this season. He averaged 21.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game and led the nation with 234 made field goals and in his second season at Tech.

The Red Raiders won't be able to replace their biggest star, but several players will have to step up in Toppin's absence. That begins Friday night against Kansas State, which will be Tech's first matchup without the junior forward on the floor.

