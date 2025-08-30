Lynx vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Aug. 30
Everything is coming up Minnesota Lynx this WNBA season. Not only are they now the betting favorites at every sportsbook in the country to win the WNBA Championship, but Napheesa Collier is the runaway favorite to be named the league's MVP.
They should be lined up well for their 31st win of the season on Saturday when they take on the lowly 10-28 Connecticut Sun. Sure, the Lynx will likely win, but will they cover the sizable spread? That's what we're hear to find out.
Lynx vs. Sun Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Lynx -13.5 (-110)
- Sun +13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx -950
- Sun +590
Total
- 163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lynx vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 30
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Lynx record: 30-8
- Sun record: 10-28
Lynx vs. Sun Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- No Reported Injuries
Sun Injury Report
- Olivia Nelson-Ododa, C - Game Time Decision
- Bria Harley, G - Game Time Decision
Lynx vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Tina Charles UNDER 14.5 Points (-105) via FanDuel
Tina Charles may be the Sun's leading scorer, averaging 16.3 points per game, but now she has to take on the best defensive team in the league in the Lynx. Not only that, but she scored only four points in each of her two games against Minnesota this season. The Lynx know how to shut down the Sun's best offensive player, and I'm willing to bet on that happening again in the third meeting between these two teams.
Lynx vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
I'm surprised the spread in this game isn't even longer. You couldn't convince me to bet on the Sun in this matchup unless the spread was over 15 points, so with it being at 13.5, I won't hesitate to back the Lynx.
Minnesota is by far the best team in the league, leading the WNBA in offensive rating, defensive rating, and effective field goal percentage. The Sun have few redeeming qualities and have no path to success against the Lynx. I'll back Minnesota to cover this big number.
Pick: Lynx -13.5 (-110) via FanDuel
