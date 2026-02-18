JT Toppin Injury Ends Texas Tech's National Championship Hopes, Says Insider

Junior forward JT Toppin's injury essentially ends Texas Tech's hopes of a national championship this season, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

Texas Tech suffered two losses Tuesday night. In an unexpected turn of events, the Red Raiders were stunned by Arizona State in a 72-67 loss at Desert Financial Arena just days after taking down No. 1 Arizona in Tucson.

While the loss came as shock, the nightmare continued for Tech as JT Toppin sustained a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee against the Sun Devils.

Norlander believes Toppin's injury signifies the Red Raiders' title hopes have come to a screeching halt.

"It's a massive blow. It'll be interesting to see what the committee opts to do. How will it handle Texas Tech losing one of the best players in college basketball? JT Toppin was easily pacing himself toward a first-team All-American level season. He was top three, top four for National Player of the Year.

"Grant McCasland and that staff and that team, they will forge forward and try and find a path to find success down the rest of the regular season, into the Big 12 tournament, and into the NCAA tournament.

"They should have that belief, but as an objective viewer, it brings me no joy to pass along the message that Texas Tech's national championship have gone out the window with this injury," Norlander said.

"Texas Tech's National Championship hopes have gone out the window with this injury."@MattNorlander reacts to JT Toppin missing the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/uVLJfcrHhQ — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 18, 2026

How Did JT Toppin Get Injured?

With just five minutes remaining in Tuesday night's contest against the Sun Devils, Toppin was drove to the basket in an effort to trim Arizona State's 61-56 lead. Toppin fell to the floor after making minimal contact with a defender and clutched his right knee.

The junior forward was escorted to the locker room following the incident. Texas Tech announced Wednesday afternoon that Toppin had torn his ACL.

JT Toppin heads to the locker room following an apparent right leg injury. pic.twitter.com/1JDSGcYK5J — ESPN (@espn) February 18, 2026

Toppin was slated to have his best season in college basketball, coming off a historic performance against the Wildcats. Toppin scored 31 points on 13-of-22 shooting with 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block against then-No. 1 Arizona.

He was the only player to average a double-double this season and he leads the nation with 234 made field goals. Toppin also made Big 12 history against Arizona by becoming just the second player in to record a 30-point double-double against an AP No. 1 team.

Texas Tech's overtime win in Tucson pushed the team forward in the national conversation, while Toppin continued to make his case for National Player of the Year, earning his fourth Big 12 Player of the Week after taking down Arizona.

Toppin led the charge to the NCAA Elite Eight last season, and he believed Tech could go further this year following their victory against the Wildcats.

Now, the Red Raiders are left without their best player for the remainder of the season.

