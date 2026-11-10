Reasons Why a Texas Tech Win over Illinois Would Matter more than Meets the Eye

In addition to being a top-20 non-conference game on the Red Raiders' home field between No. 16 Texas Tech and No. 3 Illinois, there are significant stakes for Grant McCasland's team.

These are the main reasons Texas Tech must defeat Illinois in the Red Raiders' third game of the season at United Supermarkets Arena.

5. Get an Early Resume-Boosting Quadrant 1 Victory



After defeating buy-game opponents, both teams go into the match-up at 2-0. A Texas Tech Quadrant 1 victory over the No. 3-ranked Fighting Illini will have a significant impact on Selection Committee evaluation and NCAA Tournament seeding in March. Illinois is expected once again to be a Final Four team come April, so a win over the Fighting Illini would not just be a Quad 1 win but a win that can help Texas Tech get a No. 2 and even a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

4. Avenge the 81-77 road loss from last season



Early in the 2025–26 season, Illinois defeated Texas Tech 81–77 at Champaign, marking the first-ever meeting of these two programs. The Red Raiders can even the series and settle the score on their home court if they win this game. Defending their home court, and even if it is a four- or three-point victory, a win against Illinois would set the tone for the season.

3. Defend Home Court



One of the most difficult settings for college basketball is United Supermarkets Arena. Early in the 2026–27 season, Texas Tech establishes itself as a top home club by defending home court against a top-5 non-conference opponent.

2. Prove they can defeat a top three-ranked team without JT Toppin



Due to a knee injury, star forward JT Toppin, who scored 35 points versus Illinois the previous season, is still out. Texas Tech's depth, defensive scheme, and remaining core—which includes former Illini guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Darrion Williams—can withstand elite competition, as would be evidenced by their victory without their star player. The first game for Jamichael Stillwell in a Red Raiders jersey can help fill the void of Toppin being out for this game.

The Texas Tech debut of Jamichael Stillwell comes on Tuesday night against #3 Illinois. A huge development for a Red Raiders team that's stacked with backcourt options but can use the UCF transfer's help on the interior. Grant McCasland announced the news on Fanta in 60: pic.twitter.com/EkbGDltteY — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) November 10, 2026

1. Prove that their defensive identity is elite against a high-powered Illinois offense



Illinois has one of the nation's most potent scoring offenses going into their game in Lubbock. Holding early opponents to about 42 and 58 points this season has been Texas Tech's strategy. Texas Tech's superior defense against elite offensive players like Quentin Coleman and Andrej Stojakovic would be validated by the team's victory over Illinois.

Waiting all day for Tuesday Night. pic.twitter.com/GboQ4wKzpq — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) November 10, 2026

Texas Tech has won 48 straight non-conference home games and looks to get their 49th straight win on their home court in non-conference play against the Fighting Illini. It will not be easy to get a win over a potential national championship team in Illinois on a Tuesday night in Lubbock, Texas, but the Red Raiders have proven under McCasland that it is a good possibility.

Final Game Prediction: Texas Tech 76, Illinois 75

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