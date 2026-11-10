How To Watch Illinois vs. Texas Tech: TV Channel, Radio, Matchup to Watch

Texas Tech has a major early test as the No. 3 overall Fighting Illini visit Lubbock for a crucial top 25 matchup in early November. This game will be a huge opportunity for Texas Tech to prove that they are a legitimate title contender by taking down one of the best rosters in college basketball.

Here's everything fans will need to know to be able to tune in to the action on Tuesday night.

Game Details

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT (8:00 p.m. ET)

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena (Lubbock, TX)

Streaming Options: Peacock, YouTube TV, or Fubo

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will tip off against the Illinois Fighting Illini, live from United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Tuesday, November 10th, 2026 at 7 p.m. Central and 8 p.m. Eastern time. Fans can tune in to the broadcast via various streaming options such as Peacock, YouTube TV, or Fubo. The main broadcast will be available on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN).

Texas Tech basketball coach Grant McCasland makes his way to the "Fanta in 60" set, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's crucial that the Red Raiders get home-court advantage in this one, as they will need all the help they can get in order to pull off the upset at home. Illinois has potentially one of the best rosters in college basketball, but they will be without two of their starters.

Illini forward Jake Davis is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a separated left shoulder sustained during their season opener against Fairleigh Dickinson. Star forward David Mirkovic will also be out against Texas Tech following offseason foot surgery, as well as an appendectomy.

Matchup To Watch

Texas Tech's Cruz Davis glides in for the layup against Jackson State during a non-conference Division I men's basketball game, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are various players on this Illinois roster that Tech will need to watch out for, but 6'7 senior Andrej Stojakovic should be at the top of their list. Last season for Illinois, he averaged 13.5 points, and through two games into the 2026-27 campaign, he's averaging 22.5 points on a 64.3% field goal percentage.

With forward Jamichael Stillwell back in the lineup after being deemed eligible, he could offer another helping hand into slowing down this Illinois offense that will no doubt cause problems for Texas Tech all night.

Another name to watch is freshman guard Quentin Coleman, as he gives the Illini another elite scoring option. His potential matchup with Texas Tech's Cruz Davis will be one that could determine the outcome of this game, as Davis has been exceptional defensively for the Red Raiders so far.

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