Illinois vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

The No. 9-ranked UCLA Bruins look to stay undefeated when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini on Friday night.

Not only is UCLA a perfect 9-0 on the season, but the Bruins have covered the spread in all of their nine wins as well. That includes a 34-20 victory at Minnesota last week.

Meanwhile, Illinois has bounced back nicely after a 2-3 start to the season. The Fighting Illini have fought back with four straight wins, including an upset victory over Nebraska last Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 11 matchup.

Illinois vs. UCLA Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Illinois +10 (-110)

UCLA -10 (-110)

Moneyline

Illinois: +300

UCLA: -380

Total

46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Illinois vs. UCLA How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Rose Bowl

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Illinois record: 6-3

UCLA record: 9-0

Illinois vs. UCLA Key Players to Watch

Ty Dieffenbach, Quarterback, UCLA Bruins

Ty Dieffenbach has been thrust into the starting job for UCLA after Nico Iamaleava suffered a season-ending knee injury on Oct. 10. Dieffenbach stepped up to help UCLA win that game at Oregon, and has managed the game well enough to keep the Bruins undefeated thus far.

Dieffenbach has thrown for 986 yards on 57.8% passing (67 of 116) with six touchdowns and two interceptions in his five games. He had the best game of his career last week. Despite completing just 8 of 16 passes, he threw for 303 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also ran the ball six times for 27 yards.

The senior quarterback’s confidence is growing, and UCLA is hoping he keeps that up on Friday night against Illinois.

Illinois vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick

This should be a great matchup on Friday night. Illinois has been able to hold its own recently, especially on the road. The Illini beat Maryland, upset Michigan State, and covered against Ohio State in their three road contests thus far.

UCLA has also been dominant at home, covering the spread in all five wins, including 27-0, 28-10, and 17-7 victories in its last three home games. Its defense has been the shining star and will make the difference against Illinois.

UCLA’s scoring has picked up in recent weeks, while its defense has stood strong. I have to back the Bruins as home favorites again this week.

Pick: UCLA -10 (-110)

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.