Red-Hot No. 12 Texas Tech Heads to Waco for High-Stakes Showdown With Baylor

The Big 12 race rarely allows teams to catch their breath, and tonight in Waco, the pressure only intensifies. No. 12 Texas Tech steps into the Foster Pavilion for a pivotal conference clash against Baylor. That top with both programs chasing position in a league where every game can shape March. For the Red Raiders, this matchup is about solidifying their rise toward the top of the standings.

What to Know to Experience Game Night in Waco

The game tips off Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, at 8 p.m. inside Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas. The contest will air exclusively on Peacock, with James Westerling handling play-by-play duties and King McClure serving as analyst.

Baylor enters the night with an 11-6 overall record and a 1-4 mark in Big 12 play. Baylor returns to Waco searching for the form that produced a 94-79 road win over Oklahoma State. Now their conference results have been uneven. However, the Bears remain dangerous at home, where they hold an 8-2 record.

Texas Tech comes to Waco with momentum and confidence. The Red Raiders are 14-4 overall and 4-1 in Big 12 play, having climbed three spots in the national rankings. Winners of eight of their last 10 games, Tech is fresh off an 84-71 comeback victory over BYU after trailing by nine points.

The Red Raiders lead the Big 12 with 11.1 made three-pointers per game and rank second in accuracy at 37.8 percent. They went 11-for-29 from deep against BYU and have hit at least 10 threes in 13 of their 18 games. That includes a program record of 17 made threes against Oklahoma State and Lindenwood.

Let's Now Talk About How JT Toppin Sets the Tone

At the center of Texas Tech’s surge is JT Toppin, who was named both Big 12 Player of the Week and Naismith Player of the Week on Monday. Toppin leads the Big 12 with 12 double doubles ranks first in rebounds at 11.2 per game. And that showcase of gameplay makes him lead in offensive rebounds at 4.71 per game.

The athlete is riding seven straight double-doubles after posting 27 points and 13 rebounds against BYU. He even ranks fourth in the conference at 21.6 points per game, which is 13th nationally. He also leads the nation with 160 made field goals.

Christian Anderson continues to orchestrate the offense, leading the Big 12 with 7.4 assists per game while averaging 19.8 points. LeJuan Watts enters the night just four points shy of 1,000 career points. Meanwhile, Donovan Atwell and freshman Jaylen Petty provide consistent scoring support.

Tonight marks the 150th meeting between the programs, with Texas Tech holding an 85-65 all-time edge. The Red Raiders are riding a three-game winning streak against Baylor, their longest since 2003 to 2006. No matter the outcome, national attention remains on Tech, with ESPN’s College GameDay set to visit Lubbock this weekend. That just underscores how high the stakes have become.

