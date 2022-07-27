Texas Tech vs. Georgetown: Rematch of Historic '96 Sweet 16

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will match up with the Georgetown Hoyas of the Big East in non-conference play this season for the Big 12-Big East Battle.

The official release by Georgetown Tuesday confirms the meeting, as the two teams will play at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock on Nov. 30.

The game will mark the third all-time meeting between the two programs. The Hoyas are 2-0 against Tech, with the last meeting coming in a historic matchup in the Sweet 16 of the 1996 NCAA Tournament.

The third-seeded Red Raiders entered the game an impressive 30-1 (14-0 in conference), the most-ever wins in program history at that point. After wins over Northern Illinois and North Carolina in the first two rounds, Tech had made its first Sweet 16 since 1976.

But standing in the way of the Elite 8 was future NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson and the Georgetown Hoyas, who were the No. 2 seed in the East Region led by legendary coach John Thompson.

The Hoyas were 28-7 entering the game and had won the first-ever meeting with Tech almost 10 years to the date in the first round of the 1986 tournament.

But the Red Raiders couldn't fight off the demons from a decade before. Iverson, who went on to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft a few months later, obliterated the Tech defense as Georgetown won 98-90 after trailing 50-47 at halftime.

Iverson led all scorers with 32 points while adding four rebounds, five assists, and five steals in 38 minutes. He hit the only 3-pointer of the game for Georgetown. Ninety-two of the Hoyas' 98 points came from the starting unit.

For Tech, an all-around effort wasn't enough.

Jason Sasser led the way with 25 points and eight rebounds in a game-high 40 minutes, while Koy Smith and Jason Martin added 16 and 12 points, respectively.

Cory Carr came off the bench for Tech and had 16 points on 3-of-8 shooting from deep. The Red Raiders' scoring efforts were erased due to an inexcusable 22 turnovers and 35 fouls.

It's been over 26 years since that game. Now, the Red Raiders will aim for the first-ever win against a Georgetown program that had an overall record of 6-25 last season while going 0-19 in conference play.

