Trio of Former Red Raiders Will Play in NBA Summer League

The Red Raiders will be well represented in the NBA Summer League.

Bryson Williams, Mac McClung, and Adonis Arms will compete in the 2022 NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas.

The trio from Texas Tech went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. Williams signed with the Miami Heat and Arms signed with the Denver Nuggets. McClung is on a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Williams led the Red Raiders last season with 14.1 points per game and earned First-Team All-Big 12 Honors. The California native had stops at Fresno State and UTEP before he landed in Lubbock.

McClung led Tech in scoring with 15.5 points per game during the 2020-21 season and was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors.

McClung played for the South Bay Lakers last season in the G-League, averaging 21.7 points, 7.6 assists, and 6.6 rebounds per game. He was named the Kia NBA G League Rookie of the Year.

Arms averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game last season, and earned an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection in his one season as a Red Raider.

Red Raider fans can watch the trio compete in the NBA Summer League on ESPN and NBA TV from July 8 to July 15.

