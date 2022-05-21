Former Red Raiders Player Possible Front-Runner For Lakers Vacant Coaching Job

Can a former player with no head NBA coaching experience be the right fit in Los Angeles?

The Los Angeles Lakers are a difficult coaching job for any seasoned and respected veteran coach. Much less a former player with very little head coaching experience at any level.

But that's the situation former Texas Tech Red Raiders basketball standout Darvin Ham is faced with. It would appear he's the odds-on favorite to win the job as the interview process enters its second phase.

Ham was a gritty player with a strong attitude who played for six different NBA teams and several minor-league teams over the course of 13 seasons after leaving Texas Tech in 1996. He has served as an assistant in the NBA for the Lakers, Hawks, and Bucks.

It takes a strong personality to lead other strong personalities, and that's why Ham might be an attractive hire for the Lakers according to The Athletic:

In terms of the Lakers’ preferences, sources say team officials have prioritized a coach who can command respect and authority from the locker room and who has a strong enough presence and voice to manage the varying roles and relationships across the roster. Those characteristics bode well for Ham’s candidacy. Throughout assistant coaching stops with the Lakers, Hawks and Bucks, Ham has been known for his no-nonsense style and ability to resonate with his players — attributes that have stood out in his communication with the Lakers thus far as well, sources said.

But maybe the most important thing going for Ham if he hopes to be the next coach in Los Angeles, is he's the guy LeBron James wants per Bleacher Report.

General Manager Rob Pelinka will have the final decision, but if Ham's the guy James wants, Lakers brass would more than likely listen.

Ham played in 90 games for the Red Raiders from 1993 to 1996, and averaged 8.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, and gained national attention by shattering the backboard on a slam dunk during the 1996 NCAA Tournament against UNC.