New Texas Tech Recruit Had Unreal Statline Earlier this Season

The Texas Tech Red Raiders had an impressive run to the Sweet 16 this past season but lacked enough offensive firepower to get past Duke in the tournament.

Regardless, the focus is on next season after Thursday's announcement that highly-coveted 2023 Crestwood Prep (Toronto) guard Elijah Fisher will be committing to Texas Tech and will reclassify to the class of 2022.

But when taking a look at the resume of 6-7, Ontario, Canada native, it begs the playful and half-serious question of if his presence alone would have helped Tech beat the Blue Devils.

In a high school game at Crestwood Prep this past February, Fisher scored a ridiculous 75 points in a 119-102 win over Burlington’s New Horizon Academy. The scoring mark broke the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association record for most points by a player in a single game.

Unless Fisher is the second-coming of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, it's unlikely he'll get anywhere close to that mark in college. But after the game, Crestwood head coach Marlo Davis didn't hesitate to call Fisher one of the best high school players in Canadian history.

"Near the end, when (his teammates) realized tonight’s gonna be a special night for him, they definitely wanted to put the icing on the cake to try to help him cement himself as one of the best high school players in the country, if not ever," Davis said.

Fisher made five appearances for Canada's U19 team at the World Cup last summer. Though he didn't score 75 points, he had solid production across the box score with averages of 6.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.3 steals to go along with 47.7 percent shooting in 19.3 minutes per game.

Fisher penned his commitment letter to Red Raider Nation on social media:

Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this amazing journey. I wouldn't be here today without all of you. To my mom, dad, and family you guys continue to be my #1 support system. To all of my coaches, trainers, teachers and everyone else that has helped me along the way, I am beyond grateful for all of you support. I would like to thank Coach Adams and the entire Texas Tech family for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play basketball at the college level. With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be reclassifying up to the class of '22 and playing with Texas Tech University this upcoming season. Go Raiders.

The Red Raiders' 2022 recruiting class now includes an elite haul of Fisher, point guard Richard Issacs, guard Lamar Washington, and forward Robert Jennings.

