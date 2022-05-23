Texas Tech Basketball Adds New Assistant to Adams' Staff

The Red Raiders coaching staff just got a huge boost going into the second season under Mark Adams

Texas Tech men's basketball has hired former South Plains College (JUCO) head coach Steve Green as an assistant to Mark Adams' staff, according to an announcement from the program Monday.

Green led South Plains College - which is about 40 minutes west of Lubbock - to three national titles during his 22 seasons with the team.

Adams released a statement following the announcement of the hiring:

"I have a ton of trust and respect for Coach Green," Adams said. "He has a great basketball mind and is as genuine of a person as there is. He's a proven winner who understands the process it takes to win. He is a great offensive coach who will help us a lot on that side of the court along with being a great recruiter. He's built relationships with coaches throughout the country and internationally for years. This is a great hire for our program."

Green had a 706-192 record as a head coach, including a 552-152 mark at South Plains. He was a three-time NJCAA Men's Basketball National Coach of the Year and was inducted into the NJCAA Men's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015.

"As soon as that job came open, he's the only person I offered the job to," Adams told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. "I actually wanted to hire him last year. I just didn't think the timing was good."

Green led South Plains to a 36-0 record in 2012 en route to the program's second national title and becoming just the sixth JUCO undefeated champion.

The Red Raiders now add an assistant with tremendous experience and expertise. Green will be one of Adams' lead assistants headed into 2022-23.

