Maxx Crosby Makes First Comments After Trade to Ravens

On Friday, the Raiders officially moved on from their best player by trading star defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Ravens for two first-round picks.

As the Raiders embrace a full rebuild and Crosby prepares to enter his age-29 season in 2026, Las Vegas has sent him to a contender looking to win its third Super Bowl in franchise history and first with MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson at the helm.

Less than 24 hours after the deal, Crosby posted a near-13 minute long video on social media as he prepares to move to Baltimore. Here’s what he had to say about the Raiders and Ravens:

Maxx Crosby shares heartfelt goodbye to Raiders—for now

Though the trade makes sense and will allow Crosby a chance to truly contend, it is a bittersweet departure for a player that sincerely wanted to spend his whole career with the Raiders and be a driving force behind their turnaround some day. As the Raiders continued cycling through new general managers and head coaches, unable to land the right hires or players, it became clear that Crosby was not on the same timeline as the franchise he’s spent the first seven years of his career with.

“Can’t believe that this is a real thing. It’s been seven years being with the nation. Raider Nation has given me everything,” Crosby shared. “... One thing I can say above all else is I gave y’all everything I got and I have no regrets about that. I put everything into trying to win as a Raider.”

“I feel like I left everything I had on the table for this team,” he continued. “I’ve given my heart and soul and I feel like I let y’all down, man. Ever since Day 1, I’ve wanted to create and build a winner with the Raiders.”

Crosby made clear that he never thought he’d “be going anywhere else” or that he’d be in this position. He extended gratitude toward several members of the Raiders organization, from owner Mark Davis, minority owner Tom Brady, general manager John Spytek to Angie in the kitchen. He adds that he has “zero ill will” toward the Raiders and wants them “to have all the success in the world.”

Crosby then added to the fans, “You guys have supported me through it all. The ups, the downs, the passion. I understand people have their opinions and are gonna be upset and you guys have every right to be upset. I totally understand it because you guys have passion for the game and love this team and organization just like myself. ... I did everything in my power to try to bring a winner to this organization.

While Crosby is now headed to Baltimore, he expressed that he would like to return to the Raiders at the end of his career. “When it’s all said and done, I wanna finish in Raiders jersey when that time comes,” he said.

Ravens get a motivated Maxx Crosby in their championship pursuit

Crosby spend the majority of the video speaking on the Raiders, but did take some time to address “Flock Nation” and the goal that lies ahead—a championship. Crosby said that he’ll be coming in “guns blazing,” looking to earn the trust of Baltimore through his actions.

“I'm going there with one purpose and that's to help this team get to where ultimately it needs to be and where everybody wants to go. And that's winning a Super Bowl,” Crosby said. “I know it’s gonna be difficult, I know there’s no guarantees in this, but I'm gonna give everything in my heart and soul to bring a championship to Baltimore."

