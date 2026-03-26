Texas Tech Alum Mac McClung Achieves Histroic Mark in Recent Outing

Former Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Mac McClung made history on Tuesday night.

In his most recent G League outing as a member of the Chicago Bulls affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, McClung passed Renaldo Major (5,299) to become the G League’s all-time leading scorer across the Tip-Off Tournament, regular season, and playoffs.

The G League’s new scoring king! 👑@windycitybulls and @chicagobulls Two-Way star Mac McClung has passed Renaldo Major (5,299) to become the G League’s all-time leading scorer across the Tip-Off Tournament, regular season, and playoffs. pic.twitter.com/OipnwBSneI — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 25, 2026

According to the G League record books on Basketball Reference, McClung sits 14th overall with 3,579 points, which is over 1,500 points behind Renaldo Major for the top spot.

However, the G League marked him as the new scoring king of the league.

The G League Bulls lost to the Birmingham Squadron, and in the process, McClung scored a career-high 59 points.

In the contest, McClung was spectacular. He played in 42 minutes and made 19-of-34 shots, including 8-of-17 three-pointers. He also had 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal in the loss.

McClung's 59-point performance is the third-highest scoring game in G League history behind Russ Smith (65) and Jordan McRae (61).

The 27-year-old is currently in his fifth season in the G League. In the season, he is averaging 31.8 points per game in 29 starts for the Bulls during the 2025-26 regular season.

McClung has played with six different organizations in his NBA career. He started his professional journey signing with the Los Angeles Lakers G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.

After his brief stint with the Lakers, he joined the Bulls' G League affiliate. McClung returned to the Lakers during the 2021-22 season. Prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, McClung signed with the Philadelphia 76ers and played for their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

McClung has since played for the Orlando Magic's G League affiliate, Osceola Magic, and the Indiana Pacers before returning to the Windy City Bulls in November 2025.

The 6-foot-2 guard has appeared in 10 NBA games, averaging 5.6 points per game, 1.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.6 steals while shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from three in 12.3 minutes of action.

McClung played one season at Lubbock during the 2020-21 season. In his junior season as a Red Raider, McClung put up stellar numbers.

In 29 games, McClung averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc in 30.2 minutes of action.

He started in every game he appeared in.

Prior to his time as a Red Raider, McClung committed to Georgetown after he was a standout recruit.

McClung initially committed to Rutgers, but decommitted in October 2017. A little over a week later, he committed to Georgetown.

In two seasons at Georgetown, McClung played in 50 games, along with 49 starts. The Virginia native averaged 14.2 points per game, 2.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 39.5 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from three. He averaged 26.6 minutes of action in the games he appeared in.

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