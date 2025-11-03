Texas Tech Basketball Opens Season Tuesday with Back-to-Back Sellouts
The 101st season of Texas Tech Basketball tips off this week, and excitement in Lubbock is already through the roof. And the Red Raiders will open their season with back-to-back sellouts. Fans are packing the United Supermarkets Arena to watch the No. 10-ranked Red Raiders host Lindenwood at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Sam Houston at 7 p.m. on Friday.
After an Elite Eight run last season, Texas Tech enters 2025 with its highest preseason ranking ever and a dominant 38-game non-conference home winning streak. The Red Raiders have also won 25 straight season openers, showing just how strong they’ve been at setting the tone early.
Program Expectations and Returning Star Power
Head coach Grant McCasland, entering his third year, has built something special in Lubbock. With a 51-20 record at the helm, McCasland’s Red Raiders have quickly become one of the most exciting teams in college basketball.
The foundation of this year’s high expectations rests squarely on returning superstar JT Toppin. He swept nearly every Big 12 award last season. Those accolades include Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and First Team All-Big 12 honors. Meanwhile, he also earned Consensus Second Team All-America recognition.
Alongside him is Christian Anderson, another key returner who earned All-Big 12 Freshman Team honors. He joins Toppin on the All-Big 12 Preseason Team. Together, they give Texas Tech one of the most talented duos in the nation.
A Blended Amount of Roster Featuring Top Transfers and Freshmen
This season’s roster is a well-balanced mix of returning experience and high-level newcomers. The Red Raiders feature 14 players, including six returners and eight fresh faces.
Among the five impactful transfers are Donovan Atwell from UNC Greensboro, Luke Bamgboye from VCU, Tyeree Bryan from Santa Clara, Josiah Moseley from Villanova, and LeJuan Watts from Washington State. Watts has already made waves as the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year and a Julius Erving Award Watch List selection.
The talented freshman class includes Jaylen Petty, Nolan Groves, and LaTrell Hoover, joining returners Jack Francis, Leon Horner, Marial Akuentok, and Jazz Henderson. The group returns from a strong 28-9 overall record and 15-5 Big 12 finish last year.
Home Court Dominance and Key Road Test
United Supermarkets Arena has become a fortress under McCasland. Texas Tech is 16-0 in non-conference home games over the past two seasons. And hasn’t lost one since January 25, 2019, when it fell to Kentucky in overtime.
The season opener marks the first-ever meeting with Lindenwood. That's a team transitioning into Division I play under head coach Kyle Gerdeman. After Tuesday’s clash, Tech will face Sam Houston on Friday before a marquee early-season test on the road at No. 17 Illinois on November 11.
