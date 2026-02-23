LUBBOCK, Texas — The No.16 Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-7, 10-4) drop three sports in today’s Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top 25, despite the third largest victory of the season 100-72 over Kansas State this weekend.

The Red Raiders were also ranked 16th this week in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll, and KenPom rankings, but jumped up two spots in the NCAA Net rankings coming at No. 14 capping off a rollercoaster week for Texas Tech.

A lot can change in seven days just after knocking off No. 1 Arizona on the road Texas Tech rose up to 13 in the AP Poll, but a tough 72-67 loss to Arizona State in Tempe, in combination with the sidelining of reigning Big 12 Player of the Year junior forward JT Toppin, who tore his ACL in his right knee against the Sun Devils ending his season left a lot of questions for what the future laid ahead for Tech with March just around the corner.

The Red Raiders answered a majority of questions of what life down the stretch would be without Toppin Saturday afternoon against Kansas State. From tip-off Tech was dominant, never trailing for more than 30 seconds whilst leading for more than 87% of the game. Senior guard Donovan Atwell led Texas Tech in scoring finishing with a season high 26 points while also setting the new single season record for made 3-pointers knocking down his 100th from beyond the arch as Atwell remains one of the top five shooters in the country from three point range.

Atwell was one of many Red Raiders to start and finish in double figures that afternoon, including sophomore guard Christian Anderson who scored 21 points extending his double digit scoring streak to 10 straight games. With Texas Tech continuing to be a presence at the rim grabbing 40 total rebounds nearly double the amount Kansas State grabbed off the glass.

With sophomore forward Luke Bamgboye and junior forward LeJuan Watts each grabbing six rebounds a piece with Watts scoring 19 matching his season high in conference play, and Bamboye scoring 12 points his season high in conference play. As all five starters finished in double figures on the offensive side of the floor.

On the defensive side of the floor the Red Raiders contained the Wildcats’ energetic front-court duo of junior guard PJ Haggerty and senior guard Nate Johnson, holding Haggerty to his second lowest scoring game in conference play in Tech's road to victory. Marking the fourth time Texas Tech has scored 100 or more against a Big 12 opponent.

It's a quick turnaround for the Red Raiders who will host (15-12, 7-7) Cincinnati Tuesday who knocked off No. 8 Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse 84-68 Saturday afternoon. The Bearcats were led by sophomore center, Moustapha Thiam, who scored a career high 28 points, leading Cincinnati to its second win over a ranked opponent this season while extending a four-game win streak. Texas Tech will then travel to Ames, Iowa Saturday to take No. 4 Iowa State (23-4, 10-4) Tech will have the chance to rise back up the AP Poll with a stacked week of games coming up to end February.

Tip off is set for between Texas Tech and Cincinnati at 6:00 P.M. CST at United Markets Arena and on ESPN 2

More From Texas Tech On SI

https://content-enrichment-service.mmsport.minutesvc.com/properties/red_raider_review/embeds/01k56pxtpqfs596