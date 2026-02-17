Texas Tech’s JT Toppin Earns Fourth Big 12 Player of the Week After Win vs Arizona

The college basketball world is still buzzing after what unfolded in Tucson! And right at the center of it all is JT Toppin. Following a performance that can only be described as legendary, Toppin was officially named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday. It marks his fourth such honor since conference play began, and this one feels especially loud.

JT Toppin Presented A Historic Night Against a No. 1 Team

Toppin did not just have a good game. He delivered a statement. The Texas Tech Red Raiders stunned the then-No. 1 Arizona Wildcats 78-75 in overtime. On the other hand, Toppin authored a performance that will be replayed for years.

Toppin’s performance at the McKale Center was not simply impressive. It was historic. He finished with 31 points and 13 rebounds. He became the first player since Luke Maye in 2019 to record 30 or more points and 10 or more rebounds against a No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll.

Maye famously posted 30 points and 15 rebounds in a win at Duke Blue Devils in 2019. Toppin now joins that exclusive club.

It was also just the second time in NCAA history that a player recorded a 30-point double-double in a road win over a No. 1-ranked opponent. In Big 12 history, Toppin is only the second player to produce a 30-point double-double against a No. 1 team in any setting. He joined Devin Williams of the West Virginia Mountaineers in 2016.

When the lights were brightest and the building loudest, the Dallas native delivered. Performances like this do not just win games. As the game pushed into overtime, Toppin refused to let Texas Tech’s momentum stall.

He scored eight of the Red Raiders’ 12 overtime points, taking over the low post and silencing the Arizona crowd. Texas Tech secured its third-ever victory over a top-ranked opponent, and Toppin was the engine. Big-time players rise in big-time moments. Toppin did exactly that.

A Dominant Week From Start to Finish

While the Arizona win will dominate headlines, Toppin’s week began with another monster performance. On Wednesday, he powered a 78-44 rout of the Colorado Buffaloes, recording 16 points and a season-high 18 rebounds.

As mid-February arrives, Toppin’s numbers are staggering. He leads the nation with 226 field goals made. He leads the Big 12 with 16 double-doubles. He leads the conference in rebounds per game at 11.0 and offensive rebounds per game at 4.25. He averages 21.9 points per game, ranking third in the Big 12 and ninth nationally.

Toppin has recorded a double-double in nine of 12 conference games this season. He has six 30-point double-doubles this year alone, bringing his career total to nine. His 47 career double-doubles rank as the second-most among all active NCAA players. Through 93 career games, he has compiled 1,573 points, 899 rebounds, and 155 blocks.

Toppin earned 2024-25 Big 12 Player of the Year honors and was a Consensus Second Team All-American last season. He also collected multiple postseason All-America honors and was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Entering this season, he was selected as the 2025-26 Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year and an AP Preseason All-American. He is a Jersey Mike’s Naismith Player of the Year Semifinalist and earned AP National Player of the Week honors on 2/18/25.

Now, he adds his fourth Big 12 Player of the Week award to the list. Before arriving in Lubbock, Toppin starred for the New Mexico Lobos. He was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year and earned All-Mountain West Second Team honors.

After testing the NBA Draft waters and participating in the Draft Combine, he withdrew and signed with Texas Tech on May 28, 2024. Ranked as the No. 12 transfer nationally by ESPN, he has surpassed even the highest expectations.

Texas Tech is no longer just competitive. With Toppin leading the way, the Red Raiders are a legitimate national contender. There is little time to celebrate. No. 13 Texas Tech remains in the Grand Canyon State to face the Arizona State Sun Devils at 10 p.m. CT.

Last season, Toppin dropped a career-high 41 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a double-overtime win over Arizona State in Lubbock. If that history is any clue, another primetime showcase could be waiting.

