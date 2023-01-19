Lady Red Raiders Down No. 25 Texas Longhorns 68-64

The Texas Tech Lady Red Raiders downed the No. 25 Texas Longhorns on Wednesday night 68-64 at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.

With the win, the Red Raiders (15-4, 3-3 Big 12) have now registered a win over the Longhorns (13-6, 4-2 Big 12) in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 2006-2009 and for just the fourth time ever.

Red Raiders coach Krista Gerlich joins Marsha Sharp and Kristy Curry as the only coaches to have accomplished that feat in program history.

Bre'Amber Scott scored 28 and Jasmine Shavers dropped in 13 as Tech again won the points in the paint battle 24-22. The Lady Raiders are 14-0 when keeping their opponent under 30 points in the paint.

Tech dominated from the free throw line making 22-of-30 shots, while Texas went just 2-of-6.

"What a great win for our team, for our program, for our community, and for our fans. I can't thank our fans enough for the atmosphere that they created tonight, and I just want to encourage them to continue to come out. These girls are going to fight and going to fight for 40 minutes, and they are going to compete with anybody in the country. The support tonight certainly put us over and made us really dig deep to find a way to win," Gerlich said after the game.

"I'm just proud of these kids and their composure. ... You know they were outsized at times and that didn't matter. We had some broken plays at times but found a way to get to the free-throw line. They just executed the game plan to a tee, and everybody performed their roles, whatever we asked them to do. They're all being so selfless right now, it's fantastic, I'm just super proud of them. I'm just so happy we got a win like that in our home court because they've deserved it with how we've been playing."



Texas was led by DePaul transfer Sonya Morris who dropped in 17 points, while preseason All-American Rori Harmon scored 12 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. National Player of the Week Shaylee Gonzales scored 10 points on 13 shots.

Next up for the Lady Raiders is West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. CT.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas Tech Red Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here