Red Raiders Drop Sixth Straight, Lose to No. 21 Baylor

The Texas Tech Red Raiders lost their sixth consecutive game and have started the 2023 season 0-6 in Big 12 play after an 81-74 loss at the hands of the No. 21 Baylor Bears on Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.

Jaylon Tyson registered his second straight double-double scoring a career-high 19 points while pulling down 12 rebounds. Pop Isaccs contributed 14 points while Fardaws Aimaq and Kerwin Walton scored 12 each.

"When you go through these losses it wears on you," Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams said. "What's important is that our guys keep their heads up and stay positive. No different than you would in life. There's certain times when you have a bad day, bad week, bad month, and more, and you know, you learn from adversity.

"We challenge these guys to just not give up on themselves or each other and just keep fighting. We're going to do that. We only had nine turnovers against a very good defensive team."



Baylor held a 48-40 halftime lead and extended that to 16 points halfway through the second frame before Tech fought back to get to within five with just a minute to play.

Baylor proved to be too much at the end, finishing the game 11-for-29 on 3-point shooting and finishing 14-for-18 from the charity stripe.

"The guys have a lot of heart and they want to win," Adams said.

"They're very competitive. And again, I want to thank our great fans. I mean they helped us get back in the game and I can't say enough about how it's so nice to have our student section back. Our hope is that they won't give up on us. Keep encouraging us and showing up to the games, and being loud and rowdy, and showing their support."



Tech finished the game having made seven 3-pointers and shooting 57.7 percent from the field.

Tech has now lost three straight home games after ending a 29-game home court winning streak and going 9-0 at home in Big 12 play last season.

Up next, the Red Raiders play at No. 13 Kansas State at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.

