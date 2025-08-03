Red Raider Review

Texas Tech lands elite point guard who set high school record with 61 points

The Texas Tech Red Raiders made a significant addition to the men's basketball roster last night, landing elite point guard Jaylen Petty.

On Saturday, the Texas Tech Red Raiders made a massive addition to the men's basketball team when they landed four-star Jaylen Petty. The 6-0, 165-pound point guard out of Rainier Beach High School is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Washington for the 2025 recruiting class.

Petty helped lead Rainier Beach to the 2025 state championship while averaging 24.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

Petty's path to Texas Tech is a bit of an interesting one, as he was committed to two other schools before ultimately deciding on Lubbock this month. Initially, Petty had committed to New Mexico back in September 2024. But head coach Richard Pitino's decision to take the job at Xavier led Petty to reopen his recruitment. He then committed to Stanford in April 2025, but decommitted in June.

With Petty in the mix, the Red Raiders now have a solid backup point guard option for current starter Christian Anderson. Petty's addition is also likely going to be the final roster addition for Texas Tech ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Chris Breiler
