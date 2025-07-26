Red Raider Review

Texas Tech closing July as one of the hottest high school recruiting teams nationally

Jerred Johnson

Head coach Joey McGuire looks on during the Texas Tech football team's spring game
Head coach Joey McGuire looks on during the Texas Tech football team's spring game / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

A few years from now, Texas Tech fans could be looking back to July of 2025 and hailing it as the point when things turned around for the Red Raiders football program. Head coach Joey McGuire and his staff had one of the best high school recruiting months in the nation. They went head to head with some of the most powerful programs in the country, including Michigan, Texas, Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia. Battling those programs means nothing; the fact that they beat them numerous times in securing elite five-star and blue-chip talent signifies a changing of the guard.

McGuire and his team landed a five-star top 10 talent in offensive tackle Felix Ojo, a top-60 ranked four-star wide receiver in Chase Campbell, a four-star running back Ashton Rowden, and then stole four-star safety Donovan Webb from Michigan. That hot streak pushed Texas Tech from the 34th-best class in the nation to the 25th. McGuire and his staff have their eyes set on a top-20 class and still have some elite targets they are in pursuit of before the 2026 recruiting cycle ends.

The Red Raiders have revamped their recruiting approach, and it appears to be paying dividends. They have flexed their revenue sharing muscles and are a considerable force in the name, image, and likeness (NIL) game now as well. With those factors and a revamped $240-million facility, Texas Tech could become a perennial top-10 recruiting team shortly.

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Patrick Mahomes in a dome? The Kansas City Chiefs' terrifyingly good idea

Texas Tech record-setter, now Cincinnati Bengals star, gives back to his roots

Deion Sanders discusses Texas Tech's portal success and recent spending spree

Texas Tech head coach wants to face LSU and Big Ten teams in non-conference

BREAKING: Texas Tech lands massive top ten offensive line recruit, beating out Big Ten and SEC powerhouses

Texas Tech rated higher than Michigan in 2026 EA Sports college football game

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Football