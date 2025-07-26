Texas Tech closing July as one of the hottest high school recruiting teams nationally
A few years from now, Texas Tech fans could be looking back to July of 2025 and hailing it as the point when things turned around for the Red Raiders football program. Head coach Joey McGuire and his staff had one of the best high school recruiting months in the nation. They went head to head with some of the most powerful programs in the country, including Michigan, Texas, Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia. Battling those programs means nothing; the fact that they beat them numerous times in securing elite five-star and blue-chip talent signifies a changing of the guard.
McGuire and his team landed a five-star top 10 talent in offensive tackle Felix Ojo, a top-60 ranked four-star wide receiver in Chase Campbell, a four-star running back Ashton Rowden, and then stole four-star safety Donovan Webb from Michigan. That hot streak pushed Texas Tech from the 34th-best class in the nation to the 25th. McGuire and his staff have their eyes set on a top-20 class and still have some elite targets they are in pursuit of before the 2026 recruiting cycle ends.
The Red Raiders have revamped their recruiting approach, and it appears to be paying dividends. They have flexed their revenue sharing muscles and are a considerable force in the name, image, and likeness (NIL) game now as well. With those factors and a revamped $240-million facility, Texas Tech could become a perennial top-10 recruiting team shortly.
